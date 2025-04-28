Freight Host Steamwheelers for Star Wars Saturday Night

April 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS- The Fishers Freight will host the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday night. After beginning the season 3-2, the Freight will look to snap Quad City's undefeated streak.

HOME AGAIN

The Freight return home to the Fishers Event Center after traveling to Iowa last week to take on the Barnstormers. With a new addition to Fishers in Cam Hunt II at linebacker, the Freight look to bolster their defense. Hunt is a Carmel, Indiana native who most recently played for the Omaha Beef of the NAL (National Arena League).

SCOUTING REPORT

The Steamwheelers come into this game on a five-game win streak, starting their season undefeated so far. Last week they beat the Jacksonville Sharks 62-41 to extend their winning streak. Prior to that, they had their first bye week after back-to-back wins over the Iowa Barnstormers.

The best season for the Steamwheelers since joining the IFL in 2018 came in 2022 where they lost in the championship game to the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Since then, they have made the playoffs but lost in the first round each time.

