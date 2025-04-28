Freight Release Three Players, Sign Carmel Linebacker

April 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - On April 28, the Fishers Freight made the following changes to the roster

RELEASED WR JAELIN CARTER

Wide receiver Jaelin Carter was released after four games. He had twelve receiving yards, one tackle, and one touchdown. This was Carter's first season in the IFL.

RELEASED DL IZAIAH REED

Defensive lineman Izaiah Reed was released after four games. He had six tackles, one interception, and one touchdown. This was Reed's first season in the IFL.

RELEASED DB KAREEM GAULDEN

Defensive back Kareem Gaulden was released after four games. He had six solo tackles and totaled eight. This was his second season in the IFL.

SIGNED LB CAM HUNT ll

Cam Hunt is a Linebacker from Carmel, Indiana. Most recently playing for the Omaha Beef he had twenty-two tackles, four and a half for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

