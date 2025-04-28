Pirates Fall to Blizzard; Drop to 2-3

LOWELL, MA - On Sunday evening, the Pirates fell just short of a win streak, losing to the now 3-1 Green Bay Blizzard 47-35 at the Tsongas Center, and falling to 2-3 on the season. Massachusetts could not capitalize on a three-touchdown performance from wide receiver Thomas Owens.

After beginning the 2025 season 0-2, the Pirates won back-to-back games against undefeated teams: the then 2-0 Fishers Freight and 3-0 Jacksonville Sharks. The team had an opportunity to gain serious momentum with a win against Green Bay.

The Blizzard opened the game 7-0 with a six-minute drive, resulting in running back Kymani Clarke recording a receiving touchdown. Clarke snuck out of the backfield and found open space in the flat where quarterback Max Maylor could find him. Kicker Andrew Mevis made the extra point attempt.

Massachusetts answered back with a touchdown of their own shortly after, as quarterback Kenji Bahar found wide receiver Teo Redding on a quick outlet pass. Running back Pooka Williams set up the score with two prior first downs: an elusive run and a shovel pass taken down the right sideline. Kicker Josh Gable missed the point-after.

Leading 7-6, Green Bay added to its score twice before the end of the quarter. Maylor found wide receiver Lowell Patron Jr. for another passing touchdown. Patron Jr. faked a run-block and peeled open for the touchdown. A Blizzard field goal added to the score, 16-6.

After failing to score on their first drive, the Pirates took advantage of poor ball security on the defensive end. Defensive back Tye Smith forced a fumble on a Maylor run that was knocked against the left wall and eventually recovered by Massachusetts.

The Pirates immediately took advantage of the opportunity. On the first play of a new drive, Bahar hoisted a deep ball at midfield, hitting Owens in stride for his first score of the evening. An unsuccessful two-point attempt left Massachusetts down 16-12 with just under six minutes left in the first half.

"We had a good week of practice," said Owens. "Everything was going smoothly, and we worked hard. Everybody's coming together, so tonight we just wanted to give ourselves that confidence going into the bye week."

However, Green Bay did not want to let go of its lead. After returning a kickoff into Pirates territory at the 15-yard line, they capitalized on the opportunity, ending the drive with a Maylor rushing touchdown.

The Pirates, trailing 23-12 with 1:25 left on the clock, needed to make a move before the half got away from them. Bahar connected with Redding in the back right corner of the end zone, taking up a fight from the wall to secure the catch.

Then, within a minute of play, Maylor found Patron Jr. again in the end zone at the end of a deep post route to increase the Blizzard's lead to 30-18.

Massachusetts fought hard to answer back but had to settle for a successful midfield field goal try by Gable to cut into the lead, 30-21.

To open the second half, Bahar and Owens connected for the receiver's second touchdown of the evening, making the outing a one-score game at 30-28.

"The offense was flowing," said Owens. "Coach Martino [Theus] and Coach Mardy [Gilyard] do a good job giving us what we need to execute the offense. Also, the other guys, with them being so [talented], the ball just gets put in my hands when you have such great guys around you."

On the following drive, the Green Bay offense was set up for success after defensive pass interference was called against Smith. The Pirates' defense put up a strong fight within their own five-yard line, but receiver Harry Billard III set a perfect pick-route for versatile quarterback/receiver TJ Davis to squeeze free in the end zone.

Down 37-28, Bahar tried to fit the ball into a tight window and threw behind his intended target, resulting in an interception by Blizzard defensive back Kevin Ransom II. That costly turnover added to Green Bay's total in the fourth quarter as Mevis made a 33-yard field goal (40-28, Blizzard).

The Pirates flipped a switch at the beginning of crunch time. Several minutes into the fourth quarter, Owens had his hat trick, catching a third touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone from Bahar.

Trailing 40-35 with just over eight minutes to go, Massachusetts was itching for a defensive stop.

Maylor dropped back to pass and immediately rolled out to his right to avoid pressure on his left side from defensive lineman Guy Thomas. Thomas wrapped up the quarterback's legs, forcing him to lose the ball, with defensive back Marquis Waters in the area to recover the fumble against the wall.

However, it was deemed that Maylor did not fumble the ball, and the hope of Pirates fans on the other side of the padded wall faded.

The Blizzard offense ended the final quarter with a tush-push-style touchdown, while the defense forced a turnover on downs to close out the game.

Coming off of back-to-back wins with immediate, quick-paced offensive starts, the Pirates only scored six points in the first quarter, having to play from behind the rest of the battle. Massachusetts fought hard, creating opportunities for itself, but couldn't capitalize on every opportunity that came its way.

Owen's message to Pirates fans: "We got your back, and we hope you got ours."

After their upcoming bye week, the Pirates will be tested on the West Coast. They play the Tucson Sugar Skulls on May 10 and will prepare for the Northern Arizona Wranglers on May 18.

