Pirates Sign RB Tiyon Evans Jr.

June 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed running back Tiyon Evans Jr. Evans was most recently in camp with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League, where he had a four-yard touchdown run in a preseason victory over the B.C. Lions. This will be the fourth professional league for the 5'11", 210 lb. back from Hartsville, SC.

Evans, who played collegiately at the University of Tennessee and Louisville, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League in 2023. That same season, he was also in camp with the Carolina Panthers. In December of that year, Evans signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. The team then joined the UFL in 2024 as the Roughnecks, with Evans appearing in four games. He rushed five times for five yards and had two receptions for 34 yards.

Evans began his collegiate career attending Hutchinson Community College from 2019 through 2020. In 2019, he played in 12 games and became the number one ranked Junior College running back as he carried 61 times for 538 yards with nine touchdowns and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. He also had 16 kickoff returns for 608 yards and two touchdowns. In the Salt City Bowl, he established a record with 194 yards and two touchdowns as the team went 10-0. After the 2020 season was lost to COVID, he transferred to Tennessee.

With the Volunteers, Evans played in seven games in the 2021 season. He had 525 yards on seven carries with six touchdowns. He added four receptions for 74 yards and a score.

His final season of college ball in 2022 was with the Louisville Cardinals, where he led the team with 6.3 yards per carry. In eight games, he carried 83 times for 525 yards with six touchdowns. His signature game was against James Madison, where he ran for 126 yards. Evans also caught six passes for 13 yards.







