Sugar Skulls Show Fight Early But Fall to Strike Force on the Road

April 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls started strong on Sunday night against the San Diego Strike Force but were ultimately outpaced in the second half, falling 22-45 on the road. With standout performances from wide receiver Alphonso Taylor, defensive back Kendrick Gladney, and a pick-six from Tariq Bracy, the Sugar Skulls showed flashes of explosive playmaking on both sides of the ball despite the final score.

First Half Battle

Tucson opened the game with confidence, finding the end zone on the opening drive with a touchdown pass to Alphonso Taylor to grab the early lead. The Sugar Skulls' defense, coming off a strong showing the previous week, held San Diego in check through much of the first half. Kendrick Gladney led a physical defensive effort that forced multiple short drives and limited big-play opportunities.

Despite allowing a long touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half, Tucson's defense showed grit and energy throughout the opening quarters. A few missed opportunities and turnovers gave the Strike Force extra possessions, and Tucson trailed 9-24 at the break.

Second Half Fight

Tucson stayed in the fight well into the third quarter. A highlight came when defensive back Tariq Bracy intercepted a pass on 1st-and-goal and returned it all the way for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to just five points. Shortly after, Harrington added a second touchdown-this time a 25-yard reception that brought Tucson within two. However, a false start backed up the two-point attempt, and the Sugar Skulls' try from the 8-yard line fell incomplete.

San Diego capitalized on late-game mistakes, including multiple interceptions and a series of bad snaps, converting turnovers into 21 total points. Despite a hard hit on the quarterback and tough field position, the Sugar Skulls continued to battle until the final whistle.

What's Next?

The Sugar Skulls now set their sights on one of the biggest matchups of the season: a Round 2 showdown at home against the Arizona Rattlers on May 3 at 6:05pm. Tucson is eager for redemption and ready to give their fans a night to remember at Tucson Arena.

Catch all the action on the IFL Network, and be part of the excitement by grabbing your tickets now at www.tucsonsugarskulls.com.

