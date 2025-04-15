Freight to Host Panthers for Bandit's Birthday Bash

April 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS- The Fishers Freight return home on Saturday, April 19 where they will host the Bay Area Panthers. They hope to bounce back from a close loss in Massachusetts last weekend and advance to a 3-1 record.

BOUNCE BACK

After a close, 50-47 loss to the Massachusetts Pirates last week, the Freight hope to bounce back with the help of their home crowd and new kicker. This week, Fishers signed Victor Leventritt who has kicked for the Tucson Sugar Skulls the last two seasons.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Bay Area Panthers are coming off of a 50-28 win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Their first two scores, equaling 16 points, came from their strong defense. Prior to that, they defeated the San Diego Strike Force 48-18 and in their first week of the season, fell to San Antonio, 28-21. The Panthers are hoping to return to 2023 form this season when they won the IFL Championship over the Sioux Falls Storm.

