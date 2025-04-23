Freight Take on Barnstormers on Saturday Night

April 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will head to Iowa this weekend to take on the Barnstormers as they look to break their two-game losing streak and improve to a 3-2 record.

FREIGHT TRAIN

The Freight will look to win their third game of the season after two close losses to Massachusetts and Bay Area in a row. The Fishers offense is ranked fifth overall in the IFL headed into Week 6 with the most touchdowns scored, 25. Iowa has scored 17 touchdowns in comparison.

SCOUTING REPORT

This will be the fourth game of the season for the Barnstormers who are still searching for their first win after three consecutive losses to Green Bay and Quad City twice. In those three games, Iowa was outscored 157-120.

There have been many iterations of the Barnstormers since their inception in 1995 but since 2015, they have been part of the IFL and located in Des Moines. Most notably, their lone retired number in franchise history is 13 for Kurt Warner who was the quarterback from 1995-1997 while the team was in the AFL. Current Fishers head coach Dixie Wooten also won Coach of the Year with Iowa in 2018 after leading them to their first championship over the Sioux Falls Storm 42-38 in the United Bowl.

