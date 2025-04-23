IFL Announces Week Five Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week Five of the 2025 IFL season. Tulsa quarterback TJ Edwards has been named Offensive Player of the Week, Tucson linebacker JaQuez Jackson has earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, and Bay Area kicker Axel Perez is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

TJ Edwards, QB - Tulsa Oilers

For the second straight week, Edwards claims the league's top offensive honor. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback completed 16 of 19 passes for 147 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 55 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. His six-touchdown performance fueled Tulsa to a dominant home win in front of a crowd of nearly 15,000.

JaQuez Jackson, LB - Tucson Sugar Skulls

Jackson was a force on the field in Week 5, delivering one of the most well-rounded defensive efforts of the season. The Tucson standout racked up 9 total tackles, including 3 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, along with a forced fumble, pass breakup, and a blocked kick. His disruptive play was key to Tucson's defensive dominance.

Axel Perez, K - Bay Area Panthers

Perez proved to be a reliable weapon for Bay Area, delivering 13 total points on special teams. He went 3-for-3 on field goals and added four extra points. His consistency and accuracy helped the Panthers come away with a big road victory.

The 2025 IFL season continues Saturday night as Week Six action gets underway in San Antonio.

