Kenji Bahar's Seven Touchdown Performance Leads Pirates to First Win

April 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - On Saturday (4/12/25), the Pirates escaped the night with a 50-47 win over the Fishers Freight with the help of quarterback Kenji Bahar. The Baltimore, MD, native scored a total of seven touchdowns at the Tsongas Center to secure the team's first win of the season.

Massachusetts started the season 0-2 following losses to Quad City and Jacksonville, something that has never happened in the team's history. However, they saw the 2-0 Freight as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

The Pirates began firing on all cylinders to open the game, scoring 33 points in the first two quarters.

"We just wanted to start fast," said Bahar. "We've been preaching on winning each day and week, so we had to start fast, putting up points. In this league, you have to score points to win. The defense they were giving us, we liked our matchups; they played a lot of man, so we were winning our matchups and taking advantage of it. That's what we need to do from here on out."

In the final second of regulation in a tie at 47 a piece, kicker Josh Gable made a field goal to win the game. Prior to the kick, about thirty seconds earlier at their own 10-yard line, Bahar found a wide-open Pooka Williams in a soft spot in the Freight's zone defense, carrying the ball down to the opponent's three-yard line.

"We were harping on Pooka [Williams] getting out in the flats and checking it to him if that match came," said Bahar. "We didn't have anything downfield, so I looked to my left and saw him open in the flat and gave him a chance. It was smooth sailing from there."

With five total touchdowns entering halftime, Bahar was on track to break a Pirates record for touchdown responsibility (any touchdown a player is directly responsible for creating). Tasleem Wilson holds the record at nine total touchdowns, but Bahar fell just short with four rushing scores and three passing touchdowns.

"I didn't even know the record, honestly," said Bahar as he laughed. "I was just out there trying to get our first win. Morale has been low around here; starting 0-2 is never a good feeling. We just wanted to get our first win."

The Pirates' rushing attack was borderline unstoppable inside the 10-yard line. Pooka Williams was continuously able to set up the offense for success, and the team's quarterback sneak with Bahar was automatic.

Bahar credits his offensive line for putting him in a position to score four touchdowns rushing the ball, leading to the win.

"Anytime we get inside the five [yard line], I just know we're going to run that quarterback sneak," said Bahar, smiling as he recalled those plays. "The guys up front, you know, kudos to them. [They're] pushing, and I'm just following right behind, so they make my job a lot easier. It's not really me. Trust me, it's them."

As the Pirates advance to 1-2 on the season, everyone in the organization is hungry for more success, looking to stack wins. In regard to maintaining momentum from Saturday night's win, Bahar mentioned that it all starts in practice when the offense and defense compete, and iron sharpens iron.

The team is set on keeping morale high and feeding off the win. There's a long season ahead, but the Pirates are just getting started.

Bahar's message to Pirates fans: "Just stay with us. Just keep believing, and hopefully we can get this ball rolling and get a lot of wins for Pirate Nation."

