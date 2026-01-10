Pirates Sign OL Calvin Ashley for 2026

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have signed offensive lineman Calvin Ashley for the upcoming season. The 6'7", 335 lb. former member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was also an All-USFL selection in 2023 with the New Jersey Generals.

Ashley was in camp with the Buccaneers in 2021 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M University. The following season, he was selected in the sixth round of the USFL Draft by the New Jersey Generals and helped the team to a 9-1 record and to the North Division Championship game. In 2023, he was an All-USFL selection. Ashley then signed with the Houston Roughnecks for the 2024 season.

Persistence paid off for the Pirates, as General Manager Jawad Yatim had followed up with Ashley after discussing a possible agreement with the organization the previous season. "We had conversations with Calvin last year, and they were always positive, timing is important when you're having these types of discussions with players. This time around, circumstances aligned well for both sides, and we're excited to have Calvin on board. The ability to compete for your hometown is an opportunity any player would appreciate, and we know he won't take that lightly."

Ashley, who hails from Orlando, gained national attention in 2016 as he was a five-star recruit coming out of St. John's College High School in Washington, DC. He was selected to the Under Armor All-American Game and signed with the Auburn Tigers. After an eye injury forced him to redshirt in 2017, Ashley played in nine games and made his first start against Mississippi State in 2018.

He then transferred to Florida Atlantic University for a brief period before landing at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. In 2019, he played in seven games for the Rattlers as they posted a 9-2 record. Ashley opted out of college during the pandemic and declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, beginning his professional career.







