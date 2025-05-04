Freight Fall to Quad City in OT Thriller

May 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight hosted the undefeated Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday night in an attempt to break their losing streak. After four thrilling back-and-forth quarters, the game headed to overtime where the Steamwheelers took the 55-48 win over the Freight.

FIRST QUARTER

The Freight got on the board quickly with a touchdown by Fishers newcomer Shane 'Suga' Simpson just three minutes into the game. With a good kick by Victor Leventritt, the Freight went up 7-0.

Quad City answered back with a touchdown by Jordan Vesey about halfway through the first quarter. They tacked on two more points with a deuce to make it 9-7.

Fishers scored again with under four minutes to go in the quarter. This time, it was Jordan Kress who brought the ball into the end zone to make it 14-9.

Soon after, Quad City's Keyvan Rudd scored to give the Steamwheelers a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Suga Simpson kicked off the second quarter with his second touchdown of the game to put the Freight up 21-16.

The rest of the quarter was quiet until the twelve minute mark when the Steamwheelers scored again. Demry Croft scored a touchdown. Despite missing the extra point, Quad City took a 22-21 lead before scoring their second deuce of the game to extend that lead to 24-21.

Steamwheelers quarterback Daquan Neal tacked on another touchdown himself about a minute later by running the ball into the end zone to make it 31-21 before the end of the half.

THIRD QUARTER

While Quad City started the half with the ball, Shawn Steele II intercepted it to give the Freight a big chance to catch up.

Simpson started the scoring again for the Freight in the third quarter with his third touchdown of the night to make it 31-27 after a missed extra point attempt.

After holding the Steamwheelers from scoring all quarter, Freight quarterback Jiya Wright tacked on another on his own to give Fishers a late-game 34-31 lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

Kyle Kaplan tied the game at 34-34 with a 27-yard field goal just two minutes into the final quarter.

About five minutes later, Jiya Wright got his second touchdown of the game to put Fishers up 41-34, with the help of his teammates who pushed the large pile of players into the end zone. Jordan Vesey got his second touchdown of the game to tie it up for the Steamwheelers once again.

Shane Simpson had his fourth touchdown of the night to give the Freight a lead with just one minute left to play in regulation.

With just five seconds to go, however, Neal passed to Jarrod Ware Jr. to score for Quad City. This tied the game at 48-48, and sent it to overtime.

OVER TIME

The Steamwheelers got the ball first and very quickly, Vesey caught his third touchdown of the night to put Quad City up 55-48.

The Freight could not score on their possession, giving Quad City their sixth consecutive win. The Steamwheelers remain undefeated while the Freight move to 2-4 on the season.

