Sugar Skulls Rally Late to Hand Rattlers First Loss of the Season

May 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - Back on their home turf after a tough Week 6 loss in San Diego, the Tucson Sugar Skulls bounced back in the biggest way possible, knocking off the previously unbeaten Arizona Rattlers with a thrilling 42-35 victory at Tucson Arena.

Facing their in-state rival for the second time this season, Tucson entered the night knowing exactly what was at stake. Playing disciplined, resilient football, the Sugar Skulls delivered a statement performance to even the rivalry series and add an emphatic second win to their 2025 campaign.

Early Defensive Battle

The Sugar Skulls deferred the opening kick, but Arizona wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the first minute. Tucson's offense, led by quarterback Jorge Reyna, responded by driving deep into Rattlers territory, only to have an early fumble stall their momentum.

Defensively, linebacker JaQuez Jackson and Ahmad Lyons set the tone with key stops, but the Rattlers extended their lead after a long connection from Dalton Sneed to Isaiah Huston set up a short rushing score. By the end of the first quarter, Arizona held a 14-0 advantage.

Offense Catches Fire

Tucson's offense kicked into gear in the second quarter. Reyna found Alphonso Taylor for a 30-yard touchdown to get the Sugar Skulls on the board, and kicker Kevin Macias cut the deficit further with a field goal to make it 14-10. Tucson's defense held strong with stops from Tre Henry and Jackson down the stretch, but Arizona managed a late touchdown to maintain a 21-13 lead at halftime.

Trading Punches in the Second Half

Reyna opened the third quarter with a scoring strike to Harrington, who quickly became his go-to target. Despite another Arizona response, the Sugar Skulls found momentum after recovering their own kickoff, though a touchdown pass from Reyna to Harrington was overturned on a challenge by Rattlers head coach Kevin Guy. Arizona capitalized on the turnover reversal to widen their lead, closing the quarter ahead 35-20.

Late Heroics Seal the Win

The fourth quarter belonged to Tucson. Reyna connected with Harrington for another score to spark the comeback, and a key pass breakup by Lyons set up a third touchdown from Harrington, pulling the Sugar Skulls within two points. With just over three minutes remaining, Isaiah Huff intercepted a Dalton Sneed pass, giving Tucson the ball back and setting up Macias for a clutch go-ahead field goal.

With the Rattlers looking for a last-second answer, Tucson's defense closed the door. Jamyest Williams recovered a final-play fumble and returned it for a touchdown, sealing the Sugar Skulls' dramatic 42-35 win and handing Arizona its first loss of the season.

By the Numbers

Jorge Reyna: 142 passing yards, 4 TDs

Tripp Harrington: 3 receiving touchdowns, 61 yards

Alphonso Taylor: 30-yard TD reception

Isaiah Huff: Game-changing interception

Kevin Macias: Game-winning field goal, deuce kick before halftime

The Sugar Skulls move to 2-3 on the season and deliver a major momentum boost heading into the second half of their schedule. Tucson will look to build on this statement win when they return to action next week, on Saturday, May 10th, against the Massachusetts Pirates at home. Tickets are on sale now, call the Skulls sales office at (520) 573-3000.

