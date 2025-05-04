Sharks Dominate Barnstormers

May 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks dominated from start to finish in a 53-22 win over the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday night in the Shark Tank.

Jacksonville started fast after winning the coin toss and electing to kick. New Sharks Kicker Dylan Barnas immediately made an impact, launching a deuce on the opening kickoff to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead. Moments later, the Sharks defense forced an early turnover as defensive back #11 Malik Jones intercepted an Iowa pass and returned it to the 5 yard line. Quarterback Kaleb Barker wasted no time, calling his own number for the game's first touchdown. Barnas added the extra point to make it 9-0.

The Sharks defense remained hot, with Tyreke Ross picking off a pass in the end zone to stall Iowa's next possession. Although Barker was intercepted on the following drive, linebacker Hayden Hatcher quickly responded with an interception of his own to regain possession. The turnover set up a touchdown from Jaedon Stoshak, followed by another deuce from Barnas to end the first quarter with Jacksonville leading 18-0.

In the second quarter, Iowa attempted a field goal but it came up short. Jacksonville responded with another efficient drive as Barker hit #80 Marcus Rogers for a key first down, then connected again to Stoshak, for his second touchdown of the night. Kivon Bennett had a sack to close out the half, where the Sharks held a commanding 25-0 lead.

Iowa opened the second half with another interception off Barker, but once again failed to convert it into points. Barker bounced back by scoring on a quarterback keeper, making it 31-0. The Barnstormers finally got on the board with a touchdown from wide receiver #1 Taylor, followed by a successful two point conversion to cut the deficit to 31-8.

The Sharks answered immediately, with RB Vance Bennett scoring a rushing touchdown to extend the lead. Although Iowa found the end zone again, Barnas responded by nailing a field goal to make it 40-14. On the following Iowa drive, the Sharks defense delivered again, with #9 Bennett getting his 2nd sack and causing a fumbles which was recovered by the Sharks new nose tackle #99 Taishan Holmes.

Though Barker threw another interception, Bennett responded on the next drive with a strong run down to the 3 yard line, then on the next play powered in for his second touchdown of the night. Defensive back Jacorey Johns added to the defensive showcase with yet another interception by the Sharks, and setting up Stoshak's third touchdown of the game. The extra point was missed, but the Sharks were in full control, leading 53-14.

Iowa added one last touchdown in the final minutes, #3 Dwane William scored and the Barnstormers converted the two point attempt, but the outcome was already decided. The final score of the game was Sharks 53, Iowa 22.

The Sharks now stand with a record of 4-2. Jacksonville will have a bye week before returning to the Shark Tank on Friday, May 17th, where they'll face Fishers Freight in what promises to be another thrilling matchup.

