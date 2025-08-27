Sharks Announce Open Tryout

Published on August 27, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks are opening the door for the next wave of talent! The team will host its first Free Agent Tryout on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. sharp. Tryout starts at 9:00 am.

This tryout presents an opportunity for aspiring professional athletes to showcase their skills and compete for a roster spot with one of the premier indoor football organizations in the country. All prospective free agents are required to complete the official registration form prior to the event. Details, requirements, and the registration form are below.

"We're always looking for hungry, talented players who want to make an impact," said Head Coach Jason Gibson. "This tryout is the perfect opportunity for athletes to prove themselves and potentially earn a spot with the Sharks."

Event Details: What: Jacksonville Sharks Free Agent Tryout

When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Daily's Place 1 Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202 | Jacksonville, FL (Inside on turf)

Who: All prospective free agents (registration required)

Cost: $65 pre-registration $75 day of the event

