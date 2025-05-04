Pirates Linebacker Lupoli Jr. Invited to Pats Rookie Minicamp

May 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release









Massachusetts Pirates linebacker Sal Lupoli Jr.

LOWELL, MA - Massachusetts Pirates linebacker Sal Lupoli Jr. has earned an invitation to the New England Patriots Rookie Minicamp, which takes place this week. Lupoli Jr. has started four games for the Pirates this season and recorded nine tackles and assisted on 25 others for a total of 21.5 stops. He has one tackle for a seven-yard loss, an interception, and blocked a kick.

In addition to his stellar play with the Pirates, Lupoli Jr., who played defensive back in college, caught the attention of NFL scouts at the Boston College Pro Day, which was held on March 24 inside the Eagles' Fish Field House. The former NCAA Division II All-American at Bentley University was one of approximately 30 players at the event that consisted of weight room training, multiple drills, including the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and positional work.

Pirates General Manager Jawad Yatim has made a career out of giving his players an opportunity to advance to the next level. He can't wait to see Lupoli Jr. succeed.

"The kid deserves it. He's done everything we've asked of him. He's been an influential presence in our locker room, possesses a versatile skill set, and plays with an infectious energy. We're rooting for him every step of the way," Yatim said.

The Patriots' rookie minicamp will begin on Friday, May 9. It will be a three-day event where drafted and undrafted rookies will get a chance to impress the coaching staff.

Lupoli Jr. will take part in team meetings, workouts, and on-field activities while learning the playbook and assimilating into the team's environment.

This will be the second NFL opportunity for the Chelmsford, MA native. In May of last season, Lupoli Jr. was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent and invited to rookie minicamp.

Collegiately, the 5'10", 210 lb. DB was the Most Valuable Player in the Northeast Ten Conference and an All-First Team performer in 2023. That season, Lupoli Jr. led the Nation in Division II with 12.3 tackles per game while tying the Bentley single-season record with 123 tackles, which included six sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. He highlighted a Falcons' defensive unit that ranked in the top 10 in the country in scoring defense with 13.8 points per game. He was the first defensive player to be league MVP in 24 years. Lupoli Jr. was also selected to the All-New England Team.

The management major earned First-Team All-NE10 honors in 2022 and was selected second-team D2CCA All-Super Region as he led the conference in tackles with 10.2 per game. He finished his collegiate career as the all-time leader in tackles at Bentley University with 337.

