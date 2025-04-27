Blizzard Hold on for Win at Massachusetts

April 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Week Six of the IFL season is upon us, and all attention is brought to a highly anticipated matchup between the Green Bay Blizzard and the Massachusetts Pirates. The two teams battled in last year's playoff, but the Pirates came out on top. With the Blizzard looking for revenge and both teams looking to improve to 3-2, there was no doubt that this would be a contested and entertaining game.

Green Bay receives the ball to start the first quarter. After a couple of plays to get Green Bay in scoring position, QB Max Meylor hits RB Kimo Clarke to put the Blizzard up early, 7-0. Massachusetts QB Kenji Bahar answers with a touchdown pass to Teo Redding on their first drive. But a missed extra point makes the score 7-6. Following the score, the Blizzard drive down the field, where Meylor hits Lowell Patron Jr. Green Bay leads 13-6. Andrew Mevis makes good on the extra point, then nails the Duece to extend the Blizzard lead to 16-6 and end the first quarter.

The Pirates drive the ball in scoring position but are denied when DB Kevin Ransom II tips the ball away to force the turnover on downs. The Blizzard had the ball and momentum, but Pirates DB Tye Smith forced the fumble to get the ball back in Massachusetts' hands. Bahar connects with WR Thomas Owens in the end zone. After a failed two-point attempt, Green Bay still holds the lead, 16-12. Meylor responds by leading his guys down the field and keeping it himself for the score. Green Bay extends their lead to 23-12. Things are starting to heat up as Bahar hits Redding again for six. However, another missed extra point made the score 23-18. Meylor and Patron are on fire as they quickly connect for the second time to extend their lead to 30-18. With time ticking away, the Pirates' attempt to secure a late touchdown is denied by DB Nijul Canada. Massachusetts takes a field goal, and the Blizzard lead 30-21 to end the first half.

The second half begins, and the Pirates strike first as Bahar hits Owens again to make the score 30-28. Meylor and the Blizzard remain hot as he secures his fourth touchdown pass, this one to fellow quarterback TJ Davis. Following the score, Bahar's pass is intercepted by Kevin Ransom II, ending the third quarter.

After the turnover, the Blizzard are held to a field goal to make the score 40-28. The Pirates refuse to give up as Owens reels in the touchdown catch to cut the lead to five. Green Bay leads 40-35, but the Blizzard offense would not be stopped. A few plays later, Max Meylor pushes into the endzone, extending Green Bay's lead to 47-35. Massachusetts is looking to stay in the game but is denied by the Green Bay defense as they force the turnover on downs. The Blizzard run out the remaining time on the clock and come out with the 47-35 victory.

The Green Bay Blizzard advanced to 3-2, and they are rolling on a two-game winning streak. They continue their road stand on May 3 and will look to improve to 4-2 as they travel to Tulsa to face the Oilers (2-2).

The Massachusetts Pirates, on the other hand, fall to 2-3 and will be traveling to Tucson, Arizona, with hopes to bounce back against the Sugar Skulls (1-2) on May 10.

