Sharks Suffer Major Loss in Quad City

MOLINE, IL - The Jacksonville Sharks fell short to the undefeated Quad City Steamwheelers Saturday night, losing 41-62 in a game full of turnovers and big plays.

The Sharks started fast with a deuce on the opening kickoff and an interception by Korey Kelley to set the tone. However, Jacksonville fumbled the ball away immediately after, and Quad City responded with a 14 yard touchdown pass to #15 Vesey. Vesey struck again soon after, hauling in a 37 yard touchdown to put Quad City up 14-2. Edward Vander powered into the end zone for the Sharks first touchdown, cutting the score to 8-14. Jacksonville added another duce bringing the score to 11-14 by the end of the first.

Quad City's #5 Appleberry extended the lead with two quick touchdowns, pushing the Steamwheelers ahead 21-11. Kaleb Barker connected deep with Jaedon Stoshak for a Sharks touchdown to bring it back to 18-21. Quad City answered immediately with a 26-yard touchdown pass to #4 Johnson, making it 28-18. Jacksonville managed a field goal to narrow it to 21-28, but Quad City wasn't done. Vesey broke through the Sharks' defense for another touchdown just before halftime. At the break, Quad City led 35-21.

Edward Vander opened the second half with a 31-yard rushing touchdown, tightening the game to 28-35. Quad City responded with a field goal to make it 38-28. After an interception by Sharks QB Barker, Quad City's quarterback Neil ran in for another touchdown, extending their lead to 45-28. Jacksonville fought back late in the third, with Vander setting up Barker for a rushing touchdown. After the extra point, Jacksonville trailed 35-45 heading into the fourth.

Quad CIty pulled away for good in the final quarter. Appleberry scored on an 18-yard run to stretch the lead to 52-35 after the extra point. Quad City followed that up with a deuce on the kickoff to make it 54-35. Sharks backup quarterback Espinosa was then sacked and fumbled the ball, and Quad City recovered the ball in the end zone for another touchdown. After a successful dropkick for two points, the Steamwheelers led 62-35. Jacksonville managed a late touchdown when Espinosa connected with Karon Ashley, but it was too little too late. Quad City closed out the win, 62-41.

The Sharks will look to bounce back from back to back losses when they return to the Shark Tank on May 3rd to take on the Iowa Barnstormers.

