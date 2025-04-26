Week 6 Preview: Sharks vs Steamwheelers

April 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks (3-1) hit the road this Saturday for a key Eastern Conference matchup against the unbeaten Quad City Steamwheelers (4-0). Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. EST at Vibrant Arena in Moline, IL.

Jacksonville is looking to bounce back after a tough 42-35 home loss to the Massachusetts Pirates last week. Despite a strong start from RB Tyler King and a late fourth quarter touchdown by WR Jaedon Stoshak, turnovers proved costly, and the Sharks couldn't recover.

This week, they'll have to tighten up against a well rested Quad City team that leads the league in interceptions and is averaging 45.3 points per game. Sharks QB Kaleb Barker has thrown for seven touchdowns in the last three games and will be tested by a defense that just held Iowa to 35 points in Week 4.

All eyes will be on WRs Ka'ron Ashley and Edward Vander as they return to the Quad Cities to face their former team. The pair leads Jacksonville in receiving yards and will be key targets against a veteran Steamwheelers secondary. Defensively, the Sharks are leading the IFL in allowing only 172 yards per game.

This game has early playoff implications, with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line. Jacksonville will need to play smart, fast, and focused football to hand Quad City their first loss of the season.

Tune in to the game on the IFL Network and cheer on your Jacksonville Sharks from home. Want to watch with fellow fans? Join us for the official Sharks Watch Party at Al's Pizza (Baymeadows location) this Saturday at 8 PM! Al's Pizza will be staying open late to host the watch party! Enjoy $3 draft beers and wine, plus a special BOGO pizza deal if the Sharks kicker hits five extra points during the game. Bring the whole family, grab some drinks, and get loud as we cheer on the Sharks together!

Don't forget tickets are available for the Sharks next home game, Saturday, May 3rd against the Iowa Barnstormers. For tickets call 904-621-0700 or go to Jaxsharks.com.

