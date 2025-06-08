Sharks Take Down Defending Champs

June 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks battle the Arizona Rattlers

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks battle the Arizona Rattlers(Jacksonville Sharks)

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks were ready to make a statement and came up with a huge win to improve to 7-3 beating the defending IFL champion, Arizona Rattlers 54-48. The Sharks jumped out to a big lead and the pressure on the Rattlers the entire night.

The game started aggressively with a personal foul on Rattlers DB Deontae Overstreet for unnecessary roughness on kick return. The Sharks attacked early in the first quarter scoring 16 points before the defending champions even got on the board. Sharks QB Tyler Huff was unstoppable in his first home game start while Tyrese Ross and the Sharks defense were ready to play. Coming up with a major stop with less than four minutes in the 1st quarter to hold Arizona to only one touchdown. The Rattlers offense could not catch a break and the Sharks defense made sure to keep the pressure coming all game.

The Rattlers started the second quarter with a touchdown to make the score 23-13 in favor of the Sharks. Arizona tried to get rolling and gained some momentum on offense scoring two touchdowns in six minutes closing the scoring gap to only three points. Huff capitalized on the next drive with some big rushing yards to increase the score to 30-20. The game got a little chippy before half time with both teams feeling the intensity of the game. The Sharks ended the half with a rushing touchdown by Huff to make the score to 37-27.

The third quarter started with a facemask call on Sharks DB Ross giving the Rattlers a first down and moving the ball to the 10-yard line. The Rattlers flipped the script and scored early making it 37-34. On the ensuing kickoff the Sharks misplayed the kick and Arizona recovered the fumble at the six yard line. The Sharks could have folded under the pressure but the defense stepped up with a big sack and held the Rattlers to a FG attempt. The Rattlers could not convert on the field goal resulting in a big stop for the Sharks. Arizona fell victim to penalties through the first half of the third quarter, leading to a Huff rushing touchdown (44-34). The next drive resulted in a key interception and a touchdown for the Sharks, Coach Clay's defense kept the pressure on and and at the end of the third quarter the Sharks led 51-34.

The Sharks defense made another big defensive stand holding the Rattlers to another FG attempt in the fourth quarter, resulting in another missed opportunity. The Sharks ended the game with yet another big defensive stop ending Arizona's and coming out on top with the 54-48 victory. Tyler Huff showed out in his home debut finishing with 3 rushing touchdowns for 72 yards and 1 passing touchdown. Larry McCammon had a total of 45 rushing yards with two touchdowns and Jaedon Stoshak recorded 47 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was a big night for the Sharks offense. On defense Javaris Davis had a pick six, while Dylan Barnas had four made extra points, a FG and a deuce. Next week, the Sharks are back on the road to take on the 7-3 Green Bay Blizzard on June 13th. This will be a key game in the playoff race.

For tickets to the next Sharks home game against the conference leading 8-2 Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday June 21st please call 904-621-0700 or go to jaxsharks.com. Tickets start at just $15. Ask about our family four packs. 4 tickets, $40 in food or merchandise vouchers and a $20 Al's pizza gift card all for only $100. Get you tickets today. Go Sharks!

Images from this story







Indoor Football League Stories from June 8, 2025

Sharks Take Down Defending Champs - Jacksonville Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.