Fishers Freight Win First Home Game, Start Season 2-0

April 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight hosted the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night for their first ever home game at the Fishers Event Center. In front of 5,679 fans, Jiya Wright led the Freight to a dominant victory over the Oilers.

FIRST QUARTER

While Tulsa had the ball first, the Freight forced a turnover on downs to prevent them from scoring then got to work offensively.

Quarterback Jiya Wright kicked off the scoring with a rushing touchdown early in the quarter and after the extra point was good from kicker Mike Baloga, Fishers went up 7-0.

The Freight had a successful onside kick to earn the ball back on the very next play. They went up 14-0 on that drive with a touchdown by Shavarez Smith.

SECOND QUARTER

Phazione McClurge got the Oilers on the board on the first drive of the second quarter with a touchdown. After a good PAT, it was 14-7.

JT Stokes caught a pass from Wright in the end zone to extend the Freight's lead early in the second quarter. After a missed kick, it was 20-7.

It was Stokes who scored next again, this time carrying the ball into the end zone late in the first half. This made it 26-7, which is how the half would end.

THIRD QUARTER

Wright ran in the first touchdown of the second half to extend the Freight's lead to 33-7, early in the third quarter.

About halfway through the third quarter, Muhammad Rodgers ran the ball into the end zone to make it 33-14.

FOURTH QUARTER

Tulsa rallied for another touchdown, making the score 33-21 as quarterback TJ Edwards ran it in within the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Wright scored his third touchdown of the game and fifth in two games, to make it 40-21 after a good extra point from Baloga.

McClurge had a late game touchdown and successful two-point conversion for the Oilers to make it 40-29 but Tulsa did not have enough time to make the comeback.

The Freight took the 40-29 win in their first game at home and remained undefeated on the season, 2-0.

