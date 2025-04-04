Week 3 Preview: Sharks vs Knight Hawks

April 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks return to the Shark Tank this Sunday, April 6th, for the 2025 home opener as they take on the Vegas Knight Hawks at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Both teams enter the matchup with a 1-0 record and are eager to keep their undefeated streaks alive.

Jacksonville dominated the Massachusetts Pirates in week one with a 46-25 victory, maintaining control throughout the entire game. Wide receivers Ka'ron Ashley, Jaedon Stoshak, and Edward Vander each had two touchdowns. Former Pirate Jimmie Robinson also had a touchdown. The Sharks defense played lights out forcing four turnovers. Rookie defensive backs Malik Jones and John Huggins both had interceptions in their IFL debuts.

Meanwhile, Vegas secured a 48-41 comeback win over San Diego, with Lorenzo Hernandez's interception in the final 45 seconds sealing the game for the Knight Hawks. Quarterback Ja'rome Johnson threw for five touchdowns. Antonio Wimbush and Quentin Randolph also saw the endzone for the Knight Hawks. The defense was led by defensive back James Ceasar who deflected four passes from the Strike Force.

The Sharks are coming off a bye week and hungry for another win in front of their home crowd. The Knight Hawks are coming off a thrilling win and are led by last year's IFL MVP Ja'rome Johnson. It's sure to be a showdown of two great teams.

As the Sharks prepare to defend their home turf, fans can expect an action packed evening filled with exciting entertainment. Sunday's game will feature Pirates and Princess Night, presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing. At halftime, don't miss the GIRL POWER flag football game, showcasing young athletes in an electrifying competition.

Be sure to arrive early for SharkFest, the pregame party kicking off at 4 p.m. outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 15th Season Rally Towel, courtesy of Rolland Reash Plumbing.

Additionally, the Sharks will be celebrating Youth Sports Night, offering special ticket pricing for all youth sports teams. It's the perfect opportunity for young athletes to experience the thrill of arena football while cheering on Jacksonville's home team.

Kickoff is set for 6:08 p.m., so don't miss your chance to be part of the action. For tickets, call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com. Get ready to bring the energy and help the Sharks defend their home field!

