What You Need to Know: TV Night

April 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The undefeated Jacksonville Sharks take on the Massachusetts Pirates for the second time this season in the Shark Tank at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, April 19th. Here's everything you need to know:

Sharks will play as "North Florida Ospreys"

The Jacksonville Sharks and the University of North Florida have teamed up for the University's "first football game." The Sharks will use the "North Florida Ospreys" moniker for this game

UNF Jersey Auction

Get your favorite game-worn jersey after the game! Stick around for our UNF jersey auction happening on the 25 yard line in front of section 113 during the post game autograph session. Or you can check out the jerseys on sale now online https://desktop.livesourceapp.com/home

Halftime

Enjoy a performance by the Attack Dance Team, UNF Cheer Team and the world-famous Disc-Connected K9s!

KICKOFF TIME

Kickoff will be at 7 PM! Doors will open one hour prior at 6 PM. The event is expected to last for approximately three hours.

Tote Bag GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE commemorative championship tote bag courtesy of Bogers Shoes

Game Day Photo Op

Take your pictures with the Easter bunny. Stop by our photo spot located in the main lobby of the arena and take your pictures with the Easter bunny! This is the perfect place to grab game day photos so don't miss out! Some pictures will be posted in a Facebook album and on our website.

Easter Egg Decorating

Easter egg decorating will be located to the right of the stairs and the escalator on the main concourse. Make sure to stop by!

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, aka Shark Fest

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, starts at 5:00 p.m. Come join in on the fun for all ages, both kids and adults. Live DJ, fun games, plus local businesses from the Jacksonville area. Are you interested in setting up a table and advertising with the Sharks? It's a great opportunity to showcase your products and services to our diverse audience. Call David Diana at 904-621-0700 ext. 717 to learn more about becoming a Jaws Partner. Join us for a fun time at SharkFest.

Face Painting

Parents, make sure to visit the face painting booth at Shark Fest and in the main concourse! Face painting brought to you by Milu Rodriguez Art!

2025 Season Ticket

Shark Nation 2025 season tickets are now on sale! It's our 15th season and we want to make it a BIG one! We appreciate all your support and hope you will be a part of Shark nation this season! Give our ticket team a call at 904-621-0700 to get locked in for the 2025 season!

Al's Riverside Home Game Pregame Special

Visit Al's Pizza Riverside location before the game and enjoy $3 draft beers and house wines! $8 (5 wings/half order) and $15 (10 wings/full order) pregame special!

Mobile Game Program

Enjoy the free Shark Mobile Program by scanning the QR codes on our Mobile Game Program signs throughout the arena. You can also see previous Mobile Game Programs from this season by visiting jaxsharks.com/sports/2023/9/19/shark-bites.aspx

Shark Nation Membership Gift Pick-Up

I f you're a proud member of the Sharks Nation, we have a special gift(s) for you ! In honor of our 15th season, our gift(s) this year will be per seat and not per account! For each seat purchased you will receive a 15th anniversary logo Hat, Sharks commemorative 15th season Rally towel, LED foam stick, Shark Nation Member sticker and a commemorative 15th season tote bag. If you haven't had a chance to pick it up yet, visit us at the information booth located in the cave behind section 100! It's our way of saying thank you for your support!

MERCHANDISE STORE NEW LOCATION

The merchandise store has a new location! Make sure to stop by our merch stand now located behind section 100!

Front Row Fans Badges

Hey, Front Row Fans! We have exciting news! We have brought back the post-game early field access badges! You will still have to wait until the dashers are out and steps have been placed on the field and the tables have been set up before accessing the field. You CANNOT jump over the dashers, even with your front-row badge. PLEASE BE PATIENT! YOU WILL STILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE FIELD BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE! To pick up your badge, please visit the information table located behind section 100 of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, April 19th. A Sharks representative will be there until halftime.

Rolland Reash Plumbing Fling a Football

Mini footballs will be available for purchase at Shark Fest! 6 footballs for $5! The prize is $100 in Shark bucks. All you have to do is fling your football and the closet to the center of the target WINS! Each week's Fling a football winner will be brought back to the last regular season home game for a chance to win $25,000 cash!!

Replica Fan Jerseys NOW AVAILABLE

Replica fan jerseys are back! Visit the merch stand in its new location behind section 100 to get your Sharks jersey! Customization is available for an additional cost! Order a custom jersey and pick it up the next quarter!

Attack Dance Team Calendars On Sale Now

Get Your 2025-2026 Attack Dance Team Calendar now! Visit the Attack Dance Team before the game to get your own Attack Dance Team Calendar on sale now for $15. Bring your calendar to the post-game autograph session with the Attack to get each team member to sign their month!

Postgame Autograph Session Sponsored by Showtime Sports Cards and Collectibles

Meet the Sharks Players, Coaches, Dance Team, and Mascots after the game on the field for our post-game autograph session. The session will take place on the field, near the 50-yard line. Don't miss your chance to go one on one with your favorite Sharks.

WHATABURGER DEUCE

If the Jacksonville Sharks kick the ball through the uprights on a kickoff, it's called a "Deuce" and is worth two points. Whataburger will give one lucky row a chance each quarter to win a FREE BURGER coupon when a deuce is made. The winner will be announced on the big screen and a Whataburger representative will come to your seat to deliver the coupon.

Island Wing 40!

If the Sharks score 40 points or more in the game, you score five free wings with a food purchase of $15 or more! The offer is valid at both Island Wing Jacksonville locations. Sunday afternoon through Tuesday's filming of Shark Bites at 7 PM! This offer is brought to you by Island Wing Co.

Al's P.A.T Promotion

If the Sharks make five P.A.T.S in the game, you score a BOGO pizza coupon from Al's Pizza. The offer is valid at any Al's Pizza Northeast Florida location. Coupons will be available on the Sharks social media platforms following the game.

Cinotti's Bakery

Sharks Fans, show your shark ticket from tonight's game to Cinotti's this week and receive a FREE cupcake! Visit Cinotti's. They now have 3 locations: 1523 Pennman Rd, Jacksonville Beach, 1717 St. Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL, and 100 Lavilla Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL Not valid in the arena

Arena Club/Reef and Cove Suites Buffet Menu

Drink Specials: Sharknado $19 - Served in Mason Jar with Swimming Shark Gummies @ bar locations.

Reef & Cove Menu: Not Your Average Backyard BBQ

BLT Salad

romaine | bacon | tomatoes | cheddar jack | crouton | bbq ranch

Kansas City BBQ rib bits

Burnt end beef brisket hot dog

Whole grain mustard | ketchup | relish | hot dog bun

White cheddar mac & cheese

Brown sugar baked beans

Sundae bar

Vanilla |chocolate | strawberry

Rainbow sprinkle | oreo cookie | gummy bear | strawberry topping |M&M

Arena Club Buffet:

BBQ Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

monterey pepperjack | coleslaw | homemade BBQ chips.

Cost: $20

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.