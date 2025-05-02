Week 7 Preview: Sharks vs Barnstormers

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks (3-2) face off against the Iowa Barnstormers (1-3) at 7 p.m. this Saturday, May 3, in the Shark Tank. These two teams had a long-standing rivalry dating back to their days in the Arena Football League, and now, as members of the IFL's Eastern Conference it's being renewed.

Iowa is coming off its first win of the season, a dominant 68-37 victory over Fishers Freight, led by a breakout performance from new quarterback James Cahoon. Cahoon threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns, completing 17/28 pass attempts. The Sharks' defense will need to be sharp to ensure they can hold this newly developed offense in check.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville will look to bounce back after a tough 51-41 road loss to the Quad City Steamwheelers last week. After starting the season with three straight wins, the Sharks are now under pressure to get back on track in front of their home crowd. Turnovers and penalties have hurt the Sharks. They need a clean game and a solid outing to get back in the win column. Jaedon Stoshak, Ka'ron Ashley, and Kaleb Barker were all key players in the last game. Stoshak caught a deep touchdown pass from Barker, showcasing his ability to make crucial catches. Ashley added a late touchdown reception from backup quarterback Espinosa, providing a spark when the Sharks were running out of time. Barker, despite the tough loss, threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns. An error-free game on both sides of the ball will be crucial as Jacksonville looks to get a big win before their bye week.

Saturday is Icons Night in the Tank, presented by Concerned Veterans for America. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite music, pop culture, sports legends, from Elvis to Madonna to Muhammad Ali. The first 1000 fans through the doors will receive a rally towel courtesy of Epic Cool, and in honor of our nation's heroes, all veterans and their families are eligible for a special buy one, get one free ticket offer.

Tickets start at just $15 for more information or to purchase you seats today go to jaxsharks.com or call 904-621-0700.

