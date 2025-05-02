Streat Earns IFL Honors

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - Iowa Barnstormers defensive back Caleb Streat was named the Indoor Football League's Defensive Player of the Week following Week 6, the League announced.

Streat (5-10, 175, Tiffin) earned IFL Defensive Player of the Week Honors after a standout performance against Fishers Freight in Week 6. In the April 26 matchup at Wells Fargo Arena, Streat was a game-changer on defense, recording 5.5 total tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Streat's defensive performance helped propel the Barnstormers to a 68-37 victory over the Freight, their first win of the season.

Streat and the Barnstormers hit the road this week to take on the Jacksonville Sharks. The matchup is set for Saturday, May 3 at 6:05 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to the action on IFLNetwork.com.

The Indoor Football League awarded quarterback Max Meylor of the Green Bay Blizzard with Offensive Player of the Week, while kicker Kyle Kaplan of the Quad City Steamwheelers earned Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Iowa Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 17 for Kids Night as they face the Green Bay Blizzard. The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) at the game will receive a free youth jersey courtesy of Scrap Processors, Inc. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available now, call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.