Panthers Return Home for Blackout Night vs San Diego Strike Force

The Bay Area Panthers return to SAP Center this Sunday, May 4th, for a highly anticipated Week 7 showdown against their in-state rivals, the San Diego Strike Force.

Coming off a bye week, the Panthers (3-1) are well-rested and riding momentum after a commanding 57-41 road win over the Fishers Freight in Week 5. Quarterback Josh Jones led the charge with five total touchdowns, while Kicker Axel Perez added three field goals, including a 48-yarder to seal the win and an IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honor. Defense additionally stepped up, forcing five turnovers-highlighted by three interceptions including a 54-yard pick-six from Defensive Back Tyler Watson in the fourth quarter.

San Diego (2-2) also enters the matchup with confidence, having secured a 45-22 victory over the Tucson Sugar Skulls in Week 6. The Strike Force will look to even the season series against Bay Area after falling 41-18 in their first meeting back on April 6.

That Week 3 contest saw the Panthers' defense dominate, securing their first win of the 2025 season. Sunday's rematch is shaping up to be another hard-fought battle as both teams look to climb the Western Conference standings.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Kickoff is set for 5:05 PM, as the Panthers celebrate their annual Blackout Night-made extra special this year with a May the 4th twist. Fans are encouraged to wear black and represent the dark side in the stands as SAP Center transforms into a galaxy far, far away.

The celebration begins outside with a Fan Fest, running from 3:00 to 4:05 PM in the SAP Center parking lot. This pregame festivities will feature a live DJ, food trucks, interactive games for all ages, and appearances by the Panthers Dance Team and mascot Claw.

Inside the arena, the night's entertainment kicks off with the National Anthem performed by pop/folk artist Michelle Lambert, known for her powerful voice and out of this world stage presence. At halftime, world-class electric violinist Rose Crelli will take center stage with a cinematic medley inspired by one of the most iconic intergalactic sagas in film history.

Fans arriving early can score a limited-edition Bay Area Panthers Rally Towel, and rep their Panthers Pride in true blackout style with a discounted Merch Item of the Game-the Black Bay Area Panthers IFL Touchdown Fan Chain.

At the conclusion of the game, fans are invited down to the field for exclusive post-game autograph signings with Panthers players and dance team members-a great opportunity to meet your favorite athletes and cap off an unforgettable game day experience.

Single-game, season, group, and suite experience tickets are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster. Don't miss your chance to be part of the action as the Bay Area Panthers bring the force, the blackout, and the energy to SAP Center this May the 4th.

