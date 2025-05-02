Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Tulsa Oilers: May 3

May 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard (3-2) travel down to Oklahoma to take on the Tulsa Oilers (2-2) this Saturday, May 3. Kickoff at the BOK CENTER is slated for 7:05 PM CST.

Green Bay enters the contest off a road win over the Massachusetts Pirates. Green Bay jumped out to an early lead and did not look back. Max Meylor's six combined touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) led the Blizzard as they never trailed, starting the team's road trip with a 47-35 victory.

Tulsa glides into this week's matchup off a home win over the San Antonio Gunslingers. After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Oilers would turn up the heat, leading by as many as 21, never relinquishing the lead, and cruising to a 45-31 victory.

Tulsa and Green Bay are familiar foes, having faced off four times in the last three years, including this season. Now, a fifth duel is looming. These two teams met just three weeks ago in a matchup that has "Game of the Year" written all over it. The game started with fireworks, as the Blizzard returned the opening kickoff to the 4-yard line and punched in the score for the very early lead. The Oilers returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to knot the game up with barely a minute off the clock. That theme would continue, with the teams going back and forth throughout the entirety of the game, and when the clock ticked out on regulation, a winner had not yet been decided. Tulsa began OT with the ball, but the Green Bay defense dug in and held them to a field goal attempt. Blizzard DL Tramond Lofton came up huge and blocked the field goal, giving Green Bay possession, needing only a score to win. Two plays later, RB Kimo Clarke plunged into the endzone, icing the game with a final score of 74-68.

If the Oilers want to win their first game over the Blizzard, they first need to contain RB Kimo Clarke. Through five games this season, Clarke has 14 touchdowns. Limiting Clarke would keep Green Bay from running up the score. Also, Tulsa has to find an answer for WR Lowell Patron Jr. Patron has been QB Max Meylor's go-to receiver, averaging over 13 yards per reception, and has four touchdowns this season. Breaking up this connection could throw a wrench in the Blizzard's game plan. Defensively, DB Kevin Ransom II has been a problem for opposing QBs. Ransom had a solid game against Massachusetts with six tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception. This performance earned him the Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Game.

If Green Bay wants to stay perfect against the Oilers, they will first need to minimize the damage from QB Trent (TJ) Edwards. Edwards has 22 touchdowns so far this season, including 15 in his last two games. His performance in those two matchups (vs. Green Bay Week 4 and San Antonio Week 5) earned him back-to-back IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors. Another threat to watch out for is WR Shaldon Augustine. Augustine is a threat at both WR and KR, as he had two receiving touchdowns, as well as a kick return touchdown against the Blizzard a few weeks ago. Slowing him down could mean throwing the whole Tulsa offense out of sync. The Blizzard will have to keep DL Rudy Ngougni out of the backfield. Ngougni is fifth in the IFL for TFLs and is a natural play disruptor. Keeping him away from the ball will help the Green Bay offense rack up points.

With the Blizzard on the road this week, join us at The Bar-Holmgren Way (2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304) for the official Green Bay Blizzard Watch Party! The festivities start at 6 PM CST with another IFL game from around the league, then the Blizzard in action at 7:05 PM CST.

