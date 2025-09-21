Barnstormers Announce Coordinators for 2026 Season

Published on September 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers have named J'Vontez "Snoop" Blackmon as Defensive Coordinator and Bill Serna as Special Teams Coordinator for the upcoming 2026 season.

Blackmon joins the Barnstormers with an accomplished indoor football background as both a player and coach. His playing career began with the Sioux Falls Storm, where he spent three seasons and was part of the 2016 championship team, as well as back-to-back championship appearances in 2017 and 2018. After returning to the field with the Frisco Fighters in 2021, Blackmon transitioned to the sidelines in 2022, serving as the Defensive Backs Coach for Frisco through the 2024 season. Most recently, he was a Defensive Assistant with the Tulsa Oilers in 2025.

Serna brings more than 30 years of coaching experience to the Barnstormers. His extensive indoor football résumé includes roles with the Allen Wranglers, Texas Revolution, Wichita Falls Knighthawks, Carolina Cobras, Spokane Shock, Frisco Fighters, and most recently, the Tulsa Oilers. Known for developing talent and helping players transition to successful professional careers, Serna has contributed to multiple championship-caliber teams throughout his career.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.