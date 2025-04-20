Sharks Fall to Pirates

April 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks make a tackle against the Massachusetts Pirates

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks suffered their first loss of the season Saturday night at home, falling 42-35 to the Massachusetts Pirates. The game featured big plays, key injuries, and momentum swings on both sides of the ball.

The Sharks opened the first quarter strongly with QB Kaleb Barker completing a touchdown pass to Tyler King, the missed extra point kept the score at 6-0. Massachusetts responded quickly, scoring on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line to take a 7-6 lead.

The Sharks c ontinued to move the ball efficiently. A deep pass to King set up a short touchdown run by the running back, and this time the kick was good, putting Jacksonville ahead 13-7. On the next drive Pirates running back Pooka Williams tied the game with a touchdown of his own, and the successful extra point gave Massachusetts a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Jacksonville's offense stayed aggressive. Barker found Ka'ron Ashley on a big gain down to the 9 yard line, but Ashley was injured on the play. A holding penalty pushed the Sharks back, and they had to settle for a field goal, taking a slim 16-14 lead.

Massachusetts quickly answered. Williams scored his second touchdown of the game to regain the lead. On the next drive, Barker was intercepted by Marcus Floyd, who returned it for a touchdown. Although the extra point was missed, the Pirates pulled ahead 27-16.

Barker connected with Jaden Stoshak for a 20 yard touchdown late in the quarter, but the missed kick made it 27-22. Massachusetts added one more score before halftime, punching it in from the 1 yard line. Jacksonville blocked the extra point attempt to hold the Pirates to a 33-22 lead at the break.

I n the third quarter, Jacksonville suffered a big loss when RB Tyler King had to leave the game with an injury after a strong run. Despite the setback, Barker led the Shakes on another scoring drive, capped by a touchdown pass to Marcus Rodgers. The extra point was good, cutting the deficit to 33-29.

But the Pirates wouldn't l et up. They answered with another touchdown drive, though Chris Rice blocked the extra point, h i s second blocked kick of the night, keeping the score at 39-29.

In the fourth, the Sharks defense came up with a fumble recovery, but the offense couldn't capitalize. After a Barker sack and another interception by Floyd, the Pirates added a field goal to make it 42-29.

Still fighting, Jacksonville made one final push. Barker found Stoshak again for a touchdown, bringing the Sharks within seven. But time ran out on the comeback attempt, and the Pira t es held on for a 42-35 win.

The Sharks are now 3-1 this season, while the Pirates improve to 2-2. Jacksonville will look to bounce back against the undefeated Quad City Steamwheelers on the road next Saturday, April 26th.

