Pirates Win over Undefeated Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Massachusetts Pirates won their first road game of the season by knocking off the previously undefeated Jacksonville Sharks 42-35 at The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Pirates (2-2) have now won two straight games while Jacksonville falls to 3-1. There were five lead changes in the first half, but once Massachusetts took a 21- 16 lead with 5:28 to play in the second quarter on running back Pooka Williams' second touchdown of the game, they would never trail again.

The Pirates' only turnover of the night occurred on the opening drive. A fourth-down reception by Isiah Coulter at the Sharks 14 14-yard line was stripped by John Huggins and recovered by Malik Jones to end the threat.

It took Jacksonville just two plays to cover 36 yards. Tyler King ran 28 yards for a touchdown to give the home team a six-to-nothing advantage.

The Pirates came right back with an efficient seven-play, 39-yard drive with quarterback Kenji Bahar finishing it off with a one-yard plunge. With Josh Gable's point after, the Pirates had their first lead at 7-6.

The Sharks set the tone as Kaleb Barker threw a 22-yard pass to King to set up a first and goal at the three. Three plays later, it was King scoring his second touchdown of the game from three yards out. Christian Bartley added the point after for a 13-7 lead.

Massachusetts was not fazed as Isaac Zico returned the ensuing kickoff to the Sharks' 16-yard line. A penalty gave the Pirates a first and goal from the six, where Williams carried it in for a score for the third lead change of the game. The quarter ended with Massachusetts leading 14-13.

A 29-yard field goal by Bartley gave Jacksonville a 16 -14 advantage, but the Pirates answered with a five-play, 37-yard march that saw Williams score his second touchdown of the night from 11 yards out. Gable's PAT gave Massachusetts a 21-16 lead before halftime.

The Sharks had their worst field position on their next drive on their own four-yard line. On first down, Barker's pass from his own end zone was intercepted at the eight by Marcis Floyd, who returned it for a touchdown, giving the Pirates their largest lead at 27-16.

The Sharks scored with 1:38 remaining in the half as Barker connected with Jaedon Stoshak on a 25-yard strike down the middle of the field to cut the Pirates' lead to 27-22.

Bahar started the Pirates' final drive of the half with a 19-yard pass to Teo Redding to the Sharks' 11-yard line. Five plays later, it was Bahar scoring his second one-yard TD run.

Jacksonville's Bartley missed a 30-yard field goal attempt as the half concluded with Massachusetts leading 33-22.

The Sharks scored on their first possession of the third quarter as Marcus Rogers pulled in a five-yard pass from Barker to close the score to 33-29. Massachusetts appeared to be in trouble on its next possession, facing a third and 22 at its own 16, but Bahar found Thomas Owens along the left wall for a 34-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 39-29.

The Pirates' defense then came up with a stop as Jacksonville was knocking on the door on fourth and goal at the five-yard line as a pass intended for King was broken up by Tye Smith and Marquis Waters to end the third quarter.

The final quarter started with both teams getting defensive stops. The biggest was by the Pirates as on first and ten from their own 15, Barker was pressured by DJ Dale. Barker tried to shovel pass to Stoshak, but his throw was weak and intercepted by Floyd, his second pick of the night with 7:45 to play. That led to a 21-yard field goal by Gable to give Massachusetts a 42-29 lead with 2:16 remaining.

Barker countered with a 13-yard TD pass to Stoshak for the last points of the night to make the final score, 42-35.

Williams, who was the game's leading rusher with 50 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, scored three times in the Pirates' opening season loss to Jacksonville. After tonight's victory, he said, "We lost to them in the first game of the season. That was the feeling, I got hurt the first game of the season. I was trying to get back to that and we were trying to get back to that. We lost, that's where the fuel came from. As long as we are connected on offense and our defense is playing ball, we'll go a long way, he added.

For the Pirates, Bahar was 16 of 20 passing for 158 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. His top receivers were Redding with 5 catches for 42 yards and Owens with four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. The Massachusetts defense was led by Marquis Waters, who had 6.5 tackles, and Sal Lupoli Jr., with six. Floyd had two interceptions (one for a touchdown) and broke up two passes.

For the Sharks, Barker was 12 of 21 passing for 161 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns. His leading receiver was Stoshak with four catches for 59 yards and two scores. Defensively, Hayden Hatcher and Chris Rice each had nine tackles for the Sharks.

The Pirates return to the Tsongas Center on Sunday, April 27, as they face the Green Bay Blizzard at 4:05 pm.

