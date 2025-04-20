Sugar Skulls Earn First Win with Commanding Road Victory

April 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls notched their first victory of the 2025 season in decisive fashion on Saturday night, defeating the Northern Arizona Wranglers 44-24 atFindlayToyota Center.

QuarterbackJorge Reyna andLarry Harrington, both recent additions to the roster, played pivotal roles in orchestrating a well-rounded offensive performance. Running backDavonteSapp-Lynch, a returning standout, added explosiveness to the backfield, helping Tucson establish momentum early and maintain it throughout the night.

CompetitiveFirst Half

Tucson opened the scoring with a field goal by Kevin Macias and quickly found offensive rhythm behind the trio of Reyna, Harrington, andSapp-Lynch. The Sugar Skulls tallied 24 first-half points, showcasing a balanced attack and taking advantage of openings in the Wranglers' defense.

Defensively, linebacker JaQuez Jackson and defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy set the tone by applying steady pressure on the Northern Arizona quarterback. Despite a late first-half fumble deep in their own territory that allowed the Wranglers to tie the game 24-24 at halftime, Tucson showed signs of cohesion on both sides of the ball.

SecondHalf Surge

The Sugar Skulls took control in the second half. Following a series of early turnovers, Tucson shifted the momentum with a blocked 53-yard field goal attempt that Jackson recovered and returned for a touchdown. From that point forward, Tucson outscored Northern Arizona 20-0, completing a dominant second-half shutout.

Reyna capped the night with two rushing touchdowns in the final two quarters, including the game's closing score, while the defense held firm and special teams delivered in critical moments.

Key Contributors:

QB Jorge Reyna (#11)

QB Larry Harrington (#1)

RBDavonteSapp-Lynch(#5)

LBLaQuezJackson

DLNyles Gaddy

Looking Ahead

Tucson will travel to San Diego in Week 5 to face the Strike Force as the team looks to build on its first win of the season. With a developing offensive identity and a defense that delivered a second-half shutout, the Sugar Skulls aim to carry their momentum into the next stretch of the schedule.

Fans can catch the action live via the IFL Network. Tickets for upcoming home games are available atwww.tucsonsugarskulls.com. For continued coverage, highlights, and team updates, follow the Tucson Sugar Skulls on all social media platforms.

