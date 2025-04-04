Iowa Barnstormers Add D-Lineman

April 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Jarid Johnson to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Johnson (6-2, 325, UT-Martin) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Johnson spent three years at the University of Tennessee Martin. During three seasons with the Skyhawks, Johnson appeared in 28 games where h e collected 58 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

