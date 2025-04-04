Oilers Unable to Derail the Freight

April 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, trailed early and could not come back against the Fishers Freight in a 40-29 loss, moving their record to 1-1 on the season.

Tulsa trailed quickly, going down 14-0 before finally finding the endzone via a 6-yard touchdown catch by Phazione McClurge to make the score line to 14-7 Freight, with more than 14 minutes remaining in the half. Fishers responded with back-to-back touchdowns to push their lead at the end of the first half to 26-7 with the only blemish being two missed extra points.

Fishers opened the second half with a touchdown to extend their lead to 33-7. Tulsa found the endzone for the first time in the back half of the game thanks to "Sauce" Rogers ' rushing score inside the red zone to make the game 33-14 Fishers. TJ Edwards II for Tulsa would respond with a rushing touchdown of his own to make it a 12-point deficit at a score of 33-21 Freight. Fishers snagged one more touchdown on the night and the Oilers found McClurge for his second receiving touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to end the game at a final of 40-29.

Tulsa will face the Green Bay Blizzard on the road, April 11th, at 6:05pm CT. Tulsa will see their home opener on April 19th, against the San Antonio Gunslingers, kickoff is set for 7:05pm CT at the BOK Center.

