San Antonio Gunslingers Re-Sign All-IFL WR NyQwan Murray for 2025

February 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers have re-signed wide receiver NyQwan Murray for the 2025 season.

Murray was a standout in 2024, recording 952 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. His impressive rookie campaign earned him a spot on the All-IFL First Team.

