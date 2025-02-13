San Antonio Gunslingers Re-Sign All-IFL WR NyQwan Murray for 2025
February 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Antonio Gunslingers News Release
The San Antonio Gunslingers have re-signed wide receiver NyQwan Murray for the 2025 season.
Murray was a standout in 2024, recording 952 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. His impressive rookie campaign earned him a spot on the All-IFL First Team.
