Steamwheelers Set Kickoff Party

February 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Moline, IL - The Quad City Steamwheelers are kicking off the 2025 season with a can't-miss fan focused Kickoff Party at Classical Graphics LLC, the official Pro Shop Partner of the Steamwheelers! Join us for an afternoon of fun and creativity with a chance to meet the 2025 40-Man Camp Roster, Deckmate Dancers, Coaches, and Staff as we bring the excitement of Wheelers football to our fans like never before!

Location: Classical Graphics LLC - 3805 Mississippi Ave, Davenport, IA 52807

Date: March 8th, 2025

Time: 1-3:30 PM

What to Expect:

- Design Your Own Steamwheelers Hat or Shirt!

- Get First Access to the Brand-New 2025 Merch!

- Toss Bags or a Football with Your Favorite Players!

- Enter the Kid's Coloring Contest for a Chance to Have Your Design Featured on a T-Shirt at Our April 26th Home Game!

- Tour the Classical Graphics Facility and See Where the Magic Happens!

- Enjoy Free Food & Drinks While Hanging Out with the Team!

This is your chance to meet the 2025 Steamwheelers, interact with your favorite players, and gear up for another thrilling season of Indoor Football League action. This event is perfect for all ages.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the action and create lasting memories with the Steamwheelers! This event is perfect for all ages.

To stay updated on everything Wheelers make sure to follow us on Instagram - @quadcitysteamwheelers / X - @qcsteam

