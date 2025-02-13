Indoor Football League Partners with SnipBack to Transform Game Coverage and Analysis

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with SnipBack, a cutting-edge sports technology company, to revolutionize the filming, coverage, and analysis of league play. This collaboration will enhance the fan experience, improve officiating, and provide coaches and analysts with unparalleled insights into game performance.

Through this partnership, the IFL will implement SnipBack's advanced suite of technologies, including real-time live stats, manual game charting, instant replay, piloted cameras, and AI-driven end zone cameras. These innovations will set a new standard for indoor football coverage.

Live Stats:

SnipBack's Live Game Stats provide real-time insights into every play, giving fans, coaches, and analysts instant access to key performance metrics. With seamless integration into broadcasts and digital platforms, this system delivers up-to-the-second data on player stats, team performance, and game-changing moments. AI-powered analytics enhance engagement for viewers while empowering teams with data-driven decision-making.

Game Charting:

SnipBack offers comprehensive manual game charting capabilities tailored for indoor football. Users can code and tag plays in real-time, capturing detailed data on player actions, formations, and outcomes. This functionality allows for in-depth performance analysis and strategic planning, giving teams a competitive edge.

Instant Replay:

SnipBack's Sideline feature provides referees with real-time instant replay capabilities, enhancing the accuracy of in-game decision-making. The system supports multi-view playback, allowing officials to review plays from multiple angles. With an intuitive interface and both online and offline functionality, referees can make informed calls quickly and effectively.

Piloted Cameras:

SnipBack's remotely piloted camera system, operated from the SnipBack Command Center, transforms game recording for indoor football. With real-time adjustments, zoom, and tracking capabilities, this hands-free solution delivers seamless, high-quality footage without the need for on-site camera crews. Coaches, analysts, and broadcasters gain instant access to precision replays for better strategy execution and fan engagement.

AI-Driven End Zone Cameras:

SnipBack's AI-powered end zone cameras autonomously track plays, ensuring optimal framing and clarity without manual intervention. Utilizing advanced AI, these cameras dynamically adjust angles based on player movements, delivering high-quality footage to coaches, referees, and analysts for more informed decision-making.

"The IFL is committed to innovation and improving the quality of our game coverage," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League. "Partnering with SnipBack allows us to bring state-of-the-art technology to our teams, officials, and fans, enhancing every aspect of the game-day experience."

"At SnipBack, our mission is to redefine how sports are captured, analyzed, and experienced," said Ryan Trevithick, VP of Product Development at SnipBack. "Partnering with the IFL allows us to bring our cutting-edge technology to the IFL, one of the most dynamic leagues in football. From AI-driven cameras to real-time stats and instant replay, we're providing tools that enhance officiating, coaching, and fan engagement like never before."

This partnership marks a significant step forward for the Indoor Football League, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging technology for better performance analysis, fairer officiating, and an enhanced fan experience.

