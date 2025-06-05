Game 10 Preview: Quad City vs. San Antonio

June 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Following their gritty win over a conference foe, the Quad City Steamwheelers travel to Texas to take on the San Antonio Gunslingers in an intraconference match. This is the only non-conference game for the sQUAD this season. With the Wheelers sitting atop the Eastern Conference at 7-2 and the Gunslingers struggling in the Western Conference at 3-6, this game is one that Quad City should try not to overlook and get ahead of themselves.

Kick-off is at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, the Steamwheelers won a hard-fought 31-27 road battle over the Tulsa Oilers, which was powered by strong performances on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Daquan Neal returned from injury with 86 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 48 rushing yards with another score. Jarrod Ware Jr. added a rushing touchdown against his former team, and Veteran Keyvan Rudd led receivers with 43 yards and a crucial late-game touchdown that proved to be the dagger. Defensively, linebacker Bubba Arslanian made seven tackles and an interception, while Chris Chukwuneke also snagged a pick. One of the best aspects of this Steamwheelers team is their defense, which leads the league in total sacks with 11. Also, the defense was second in fumbles forced with seven, but also tied for first in fumbles recovered with seven. On the offensive side, the Wheelers' 102.7 rushing yards per game is second best in the league. However, their 94 passing yards per game is the second-worst in the league, but their five total interceptions are tied for the second-fewest amount in the IFL.

QC - Players to Watch

Jarrod Ware Jr. / RB - Last week, Ware Jr rushed for 32 yards and a score while also catching four passes for 26 yards. With the Steamwheelers having one of the best rushing offenses in the league and the Gunslingers allowing the third most rushing yards per game with 96.4, Ware Jr should have the opportunity to have a breakout game.

Nicholas Harris / DB - Due to the injury of defensive back Chris Chukwuneke on his interception last week, Harris may be elevated to the starting role for this game. Despite having zero interceptions last week, Collazo III has proven to be prone to turnovers, so Harris will have an opportunity to collect his first turnover of the season against the young quarterback.

About the Gunslingers

Last week, the Gunslingers defeated the Tucson Sugar Skulls, 48-28, to improve to 3-6 on the season. They came out strong, scoring a rushing touchdown on their opening drive and jumping to a 14-0 lead before Tucson even ran an offensive play. They continued their dominance in the first half, extending their lead to 28-6 by halftime. In the third quarter, an early interception gave San Antonio excellent field position, allowing them to maintain momentum and capitalize on Tucson's mistakes, thereby helping them maintain control throughout the game. Despite some late resistance, San Antonio's early lead and consistent pressure proved too much, as they secured a convincing win on both sides of the ball. Despite their record, the Gunslingers average the fourth most passing yards per game in the league with 153.8 and also have the second most completions total, but struggle running the ball with only 60.8 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they struggle to force turnovers with the least amount of interceptions total and only three fumbles forced and recovered, both near the bottom of the league.

San Antonio - Players to Watch

NyQwan Murray / WR - The Veteran wide receiver has plenty of professional experience, playing not only in the IFL but also the CIF, XFL, CFL and NFL, although briefly. Murray's 527 receiving yards are the third most in the league, so the Wheelers' defensive backs will have to keep an eye on him if they want to shut down this Gunslingers' offense.

Clifton Duck / DB - Despite only having 2.5 tackles last game against Tucson, Duck has a few high-tackle games, including a nine-tackle game against Vegas, in which he also picked up a fumble. His 57 total tackles are third in the league, so he will be a player to watch on the San Antonio defense. Duck has also spent time with Sioux Falls, which was in the same conference as the Wheelers, so his familiarity with them could come into play.

Last Time Around....

Since this is only the second year that the Gunslingers have been in the IFL, this is the first time that these two teams have matched up against each other. With San Antonio and Quad City playing in different conferences, matchups like this are rare, making this inaugural meeting a unique and noteworthy clash between unfamiliar opponents. Even though the matchup between San Antonio and Quad City is an out-of-conference game, it still carries significant playoff implications. In the IFL, a team's overall record plays a key role in postseason seeding, so every win counts, especially in a tightly contested league. And just because they haven't faced off against each other before, doesn't mean players on either team haven't matched up against each other. Gunslingers quarterback, Joaquin Collazo III, was on the Iowa Barnstormers earlier in the season when the Steamwheelers played them twice. Between those games, Collazo III went 25/52 for 301 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions while he also added a rushing score on two attempts for 32 yards. The familiarity of the Wheelers' defense with Collazo III should be something noteworthy.

