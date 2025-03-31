Tom Menas Relieved of Duties as Gunslingers GM and Head Coach

March 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - Tom Menas has been relieved of his duties as general manager and head coach of the San Antonio Gunslingers, the team announced Monday.

"Don (Rackler) and I know it may seem odd to let a head coach go just two games into the season and immediately after a great road victory in San Jose, but our mission is to build a brand and culture that represents San Antonio and the Rackler/Steubing families. In order to do this, everyone has to be on the same page. We feel this change is the right thing to do for the future of our franchise and for our loyal fans." said James Steubing, President and co-owner of the team.

The Gunslingers have named current offensive coordinator James Fuller as its new head coach. James is an experienced head coach with past experience leading pro indoor teams such as the Jacksonville Sharks and Carolina Cobras. James started his career in professional football (1992-1996) playing defensive back for the San Diego Chargers, New Orlean Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

"Coach Fuller was a fundamental reason why the San Antonio Gunslingers ended the 2024 season as the best offense in the IFL (Indoor Football League). I am confident he will lead our team to a Western Conference championship and get us to Tucson in August. We look forward to the Gunslingers franchise being in very good hands under James Fuller's leadership."

James Steubing will again resume the responsibilities as the team's general manager.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.