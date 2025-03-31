Rattlers Dominate the Tucson Sugar Skulls in the 2025 Season Opener

March 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, AZ. - The Arizona Rattlers kicked off the 2025 Indoor Football League (IFL) season in dominant fashion, securing a 56-28 victory over the Tucson Sugar Skulls at Desert Diamond Arena.

Offensive Firepower and Defensive Dominance

The energy carried onto the field as Ethan Caselberry made an immediate impact, snagging an interception at the 5-yard line and returning it for a touchdown. Dawson Evitts added the extra point, giving the Rattlers an early 7-0 lead. Tucson responded with a field goal, but Jamal Miles punched in a rushing touchdown, extending Arizona's lead to 14-3. The Rattlers' offense continued to dominate, with Dalton Sneed connecting with Harrington for another score. Ron Brown Jr. added his first career IFL touchdown, stretching the lead to 35-10. Tucson managed a late field goal before halftime, but Arizona remained in firm control at 35-13.

Strong Finish

Tucson struck first in the second half, cutting the deficit to 35-20, but the Rattlers quickly responded as Yo'Heinz Tyler hauled in his first career touchdown, bringing the score to 42-28.

Arizona's defense tightened its grip, with Rashie Hodge securing a key interception to halt Tucson's momentum. Sneed capitalized on the turnover, finding Isaiah Huston in the end zone, while Evitts' extra point made it 49-28. Sneed put the finishing touches on a stellar performance with another touchdown, sealing the 56-28 victory.

Despite some penalties, the Rattlers' defense dominated, with Isaiah Coe leading the charge in the trenches. Arizona executed its game plan precisely, showcasing a balanced attack that sets the stage for another promising season.

Looking Ahead

The Rattlers now turn their focus to their first road test of the season as they face the Green Bay Blizzard on Sunday, April 6. Arizona will look to keep the momentum rolling in its Week 3 matchup.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.