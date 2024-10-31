Gunslingers Reveal First Round of Re-Signings for the 2025 Season
October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Antonio Gunslingers News Release
The San Antonio Gunslingers are pleased to announce the re-signing of several key players for the upcoming season. Among those returning to the roster are Wide Receiver Austin Upshaw, Running Back Keyshawn Harper, Defensive Back Clifton Duck, Quarterback E'mond Caldwell, Offensive Lineman Miquail Harvey, and Wide Receiver Kali Rashaad.
In addition, Head Coach Tom Menas has secured the return of Wide Receiver NyQuan Murray, Wide Receiver DJ Myers, Offensive Lineman Isaiah Hardy, and Defensive Back Travon Wiley. Murray and Myers, who led the team as the top two receivers this past season, are expected to continue their standout performances. Coach Menas highlighted Hardy as a cornerstone at guard, recognized for his NFL-caliber skills, while expressing confidence that Wiley is poised for a breakout year following a season of valuable experience.
"Our team is synonymous with San Antonio," Coach Tom Menas remarked. "We live, practice, shop, and play right here in this community. Our commitment and determination remain unwavering as we set our sights on bringing San Antonio its first football championship next season."
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Gunslingers Reveal First Round of Re-Signings for the 2025 Season - San Antonio Gunslingers
- Freight Sign Defensive Tackle Robert Horsey - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Rookie DB AJ Felton - Fishers Freight
- Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Andrew Carter - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Back Nijul Canada - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Akeem Smith - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Nirion Washington - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Jordan White - Green Bay Blizzard
- Scean Mustin Signs with the CFL's BC Lions - Green Bay Blizzard
- NAZ Wranglers 2025 Schedule Is Here - Northern Arizona Wranglers
- Sharks Release 2025 Schedule - Jacksonville Sharks
- Steamwheelers Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Strike Force Announce 2025 IFL Schedule - San Diego Strike Force
- Iowa Barnstormers Announce 2025 Schedule - Iowa Barnstormers
- Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Schedule - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Oilers Football Announce 2025 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- 2025 Schedule Released - Bay Area Panthers
- 2025 IFL Schedule Released - IFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Gunslingers Stories
- Gunslingers Reveal First Round of Re-Signings for the 2025 Season
- San Antonio Signs 2024 Defensive Player of the Year
- San Antonio Announces Open Tryout
- Sam Castronova Earns 2024 Offensive Player of the Year
- Gunslingers Squeak Past Sugar Skulls for Week 18 Victory