Gunslingers Reveal First Round of Re-Signings for the 2025 Season

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers are pleased to announce the re-signing of several key players for the upcoming season. Among those returning to the roster are Wide Receiver Austin Upshaw, Running Back Keyshawn Harper, Defensive Back Clifton Duck, Quarterback E'mond Caldwell, Offensive Lineman Miquail Harvey, and Wide Receiver Kali Rashaad.

In addition, Head Coach Tom Menas has secured the return of Wide Receiver NyQuan Murray, Wide Receiver DJ Myers, Offensive Lineman Isaiah Hardy, and Defensive Back Travon Wiley. Murray and Myers, who led the team as the top two receivers this past season, are expected to continue their standout performances. Coach Menas highlighted Hardy as a cornerstone at guard, recognized for his NFL-caliber skills, while expressing confidence that Wiley is poised for a breakout year following a season of valuable experience.

"Our team is synonymous with San Antonio," Coach Tom Menas remarked. "We live, practice, shop, and play right here in this community. Our commitment and determination remain unwavering as we set our sights on bringing San Antonio its first football championship next season."

