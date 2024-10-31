Scean Mustin Signs with the CFL's BC Lions

The Green Bay Blizzard announced that 2024 defensive lineman Scean Mustin has signed with the BC Lions of the CFL (Canadian Football League)!

Mustin officially appeared on the CFL transactions report on September 28, 2024. The CFL season is approaching playoffs, and although Mustin's contract is for the following season, he will have the opportunity to learn from a team preparing to make a deep playoff push. The BC Lions are currently third in the CFL's Western Division, with two games remaining before the chase for the Grey Cup begins.

Mustin has made the most of his opportunities at each stage of his career. He began his collegiate career at Citrus College and was named first-team all-conference in the American Pacific League before transferring to Sam Houston State University. The defensive lineman played 44 games from 2018-2021 with the Bearkats. During the 2021 Spring season, the team was undefeated and won the FCS National Championship.

Afterward, Mustin joined the XFL and appeared in four games with the Houston Roughnecks toward the end of the 2023 season. The future seemed unclear as the XFL and USFL merger was finalizing, and many players looked for opportunities elsewhere. This was the case for Mustin, as he joined the Green Bay Blizzard in the IFL for the 2024 season.

Through 15 games, he helped lead one of the best defenses in the league. Mustin recorded 18 tackles for loss, the most of any player that season, and his seven and a half sacks were second only to his fellow Blizzard DL Rafiq Abdul-Wahid (eight). As a team, the Blizzard ranked first in the fewest total points given up and the fewest average points given up. In addition, the team was first in fewest touchdowns given up, first in fewest yards allowed, first in sacks, first in fumbles forced, and tied for first in fumbles recovered.

The Blizzard defensive front was a key contributing factor to the team's success. A 13-3 regular season record earned them first-place seeding in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs. Although the playoff run was cut short at the Eastern Conference Championship, the team broke franchise records and ended a playoff win drought.

The culmination of Scean Mustin's experience and excellent play with Sam Houston State, the Houston Roughnecks, and the Green Bay Blizzard led him to a new opportunity with the BC Lions. "Thank you, Blizzard family, for the opportunity to play. I'm grateful and excited to start working with the BC Lions," Mustin recently shared.

Good luck in the 2025 CFL season, Scean Mustin!

