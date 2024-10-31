Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Akeem Smith

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Akeem Smith for the 2025 season.

Akeem "Meatball" Smith (6'0" 300) will bring experience to the Green Bay Blizzard defensive line. Smith is a well-versed and reliable lineman, having spent time with multiple programs and teams over his collegiate and professional career.

From 2018-2022, Smith appeared in 31 games for Georgia State University. In those years, he accumulated 55 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and one pass breakup. He and the Georgia State Panthers won the 2021 Camellia Bowl vs Ball State and the 2020 Lending Tree Bowl vs Western Kentucky University (WKU).

Then, in his final year of college, Smith played for the Sam Houston State Bearkats. He took the field for 12 games in the 2023 season and finished with 19 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Fans of the Indoor Football League may remember Smith from the 2024 season. He made his professional debut with the San Antonio Gunslingers. After four games, two tackles, one forced fumble, and a blocked kick, the Iowa Barnstormers acquired Smith via trade. Through nine games as a Barnstormer, he would record another five and a half tackles and one tackle for loss.

Many Blizzard fans have seen Smith before, as he suited up for the Barnstormers in a showdown between the Blizzard and Barnstormers on May 24, 2024. Now, heading into 2025, Smith will move north to join the Green Bay Blizzard for another exciting indoor football season. The defensive lineman recently shared that he is "ready and excited to work and to be a part of such a special franchise with great people in a great place."

Go Blizz!

