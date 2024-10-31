Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed WR Tyler Hudson for the 2025 season.

Tyler Hudson (6'3" 200) is the latest player added to the Green Bay Blizzard 2025 roster. The Spring, Texas native is a wide receiver with an impressive resumé.

Hudson was a highly regarded prospect out of high school. Programs such as Rice, Columbia, Harvard, and Cornell sent him offers to join their respective teams. However, Hudson ultimately accepted an offer from the University of Central Arkansas.

From 2019 through 2021, he played 33 games and hauled in 167 receptions, 3,062 yards, and 27 touchdowns. He also returned 41 punts for 257 yards and one touchdown. Over those three years, Hudson was honored with various awards, including AP Second Team All-American WR (2021), Athlon Sports Athlon Sports Postseason 1st Team All-American WR (2021), Walter Payton Award finalist (2021), 1st Team All-ASUN WR (2021), STATS Perform 1st Team All-American (2020), Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2020), 1st Team All-SLC WR & PR (2020), Hero Sports Freshman All-American (2019), and Southland Conference Freshman of the Year (2019).

After his third year as a Central Arkansas Bear, Hudson transferred to the University of Louisville in 2022. During his final year of college football, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 69 receptions for 1,034 yards and two touchdowns. That year, he was awarded a Second Team All-ACC WR selection, and the Louisville Cardinals finished with an 8-5 record topped off with a win in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Scouts from the National Football League (NFL) took notice of the young receiver. It would be the Los Angeles Rams who signed Hudson as an undrafted free agent for the 2023 preseason. Then, in 2024, the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League (CFL) brought Hudson in for training camp. After training camp, Hudson found an opportunity with the Massachusetts Pirates. He signed with the Pirates in May of the 2024 IFL season and played four games.

Now, the Green Bay Blizzard has signed the accomplished player for the 2025 Indoor Football League season. The Blizzard hope to have found yet another player who makes highlight reel catches. Hudson reasserted this by saying, "Hey Blizz Nation... I'm very excited to be a part of the Green Bay Blizzard organization! We're going to score a lot of touchdowns this season, so I hope to see you in the end zone!"

Follow the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay updated on signings! Fans can also keep an eye on greenbayblizzard.com for more information.

Go Blizz!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.