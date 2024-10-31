Steamwheelers Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Indoor Football League announced the 2025 league wide schedule on Thursday. The Steamwheelers will start their season with their home opener on Saturday, March 22nd versus Eastern Conference foe the Green Bay Blizzard, who ended the Wheelers playoff hopes last season. The match-up will be the Steamwheelers' and Blizzards' 13th meeting in the IFL era. The match-up has consistently fielded competitive and physical contests.

Following the home opener the sQUAD will travel to Massachusetts Friday, March 28th to take on the defending Eastern Conference Champion Pirates. The following weekend, the Battle of I-80 is renewed as the Steamwheelers head to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday, April 5th. In last years three meetings with the Barnstormers, a total of 5 points separated the season series.

The Wheelers then welcome the Barnstormers the next week to Vibrant Arena on Saturday, April 12th. Last year at home the sQUAD took down Iowa on a 53-yard field goal as time expired, the longest field goal of the IFL season. Following our first bye week, The Jacksonville Sharks will then take their first ever trip to the Quad Cities as they come to town Saturday, April 26th.

Another first for the schedule includes the Steamwheelers traveling to Fisher, IN to take on the new kids on the block the Fishers Freight on Saturday, May 3rd. On Saturday, May 10th we travel to Green Bay to take on the Blizzard for our 2nd of 3 match-ups in 2025.

The Wheelers are back at home on Friday, May 16th to take on the Tulsa Oilers before heading into our second bye week. Following the bye week, we travel down to Oklahoma to meet up with the Tulsa Oilers again on Saturday, May 31st. The Steamwheelers will then get on the road and keep heading south as they take on the San Antonio Gunslingers on Saturday, June 7th, their only out of conference match-up of the season.

The sQUAD comes back home to welcome the Fishers Freight to the Wheelhouse for their first time. That match-up will take place Saturday, June 14th. Following the quick home trip, the Steamwheelers travel to Duval county in Jacksonville, FL for a match-up with the Sharks on Saturday, June 21st.

Traveling back home to take on the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, June 28th before taking late season bye week for Fourth of July. Following the bye, the Steamwheeles welcome their friend from the north for their 3rd match-up of the year with the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, July 12th. The sQUAD will travel down I-80 to Des Moines to take on the Barnstormers on Saturday, July 19th before closing out the season at home versus the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, July 26th.

The Steamwheelers front office has been dedicated to bringing fun and new promotions to gameday while also staying true to their core appreciation nights. The 2025 season will include a John Deere Night, Military Appreciation Night, and an all new Halfway to Halloween theme night! James Macklin the Steamwheelers Director of Game Operations commented on the planning leading up to the season, "Every year we up the expectations and hope to blow last years fan experience out of the water. Look out for some great announcements in the months to come regarding our themes and the experiences within."

Adding to his statement regarding the Halfway to Halloween theme night, "... this is going to be a super fun game to plan for as we are working towards implementing some very unique ideas into this night and fans could see themselves going home with a unique souvenir!"

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Steamwheelers' 2025 season at the Vibrant Arena! Season tickets are available now, and fans can begin subscribing immediately to lock in their seats for all the action. For more information and to subscribe to season tickets, visit www.SteamwheelersFootball.com or call Willie @ 563-500-1770.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.