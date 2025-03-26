Game 2 Preview: Quad City vs. Massachusetts

March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







This Friday, March 25, the Quad City Steamwheelers will travel to Lowell, Massachusetts, to take on the Massachusetts Pirates for their second game of the season. The first road trip of the season, this game comes after the Wheelers' tight 39-37 opening-night win against the Green Bay Blizzard.

Kick-off is at 6:05 p.m. CT on Friday at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell in Lowell, MA. To watch, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Quad City secured a 39-37 win in a back-and-forth battle in their first game. Quarterback Daquan Neal tied the game early with a rushing touchdown, then added another score after halftime to regain the lead. Neal then connected with receiver Travalle Calvin for a diving touchdown and later found Davion Johnson for a key score. In the fourth, Neal's scramble set up another rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 32-20. Johnson's late three-yard score sealed the win despite a late Green Bay push. The Steamwheelers controlled the clock and held strong defensively, clinching victory after Green Bay's failed deuce attempt.

One of the notable players in the victory was Daquan Neal, who, in his Steamwheelers debut, scored three touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. His ability to make good decisions with the ball and to scramble was on full display. Those factors will definitely change games as the season goes on.

Quad City - Players to Watch

Davion Johnson / WR - In his first game with the Steamwheelers, Johnson's speed was showcased to the IFL. In week one, Johnson scored two touchdowns, one long catch and run, and another score on the ground, giving Quad City a ten-point lead with 55 seconds left to seal the game. Look for him to make his mark again and solidify his spot on the offense.

David Cagle / DL - Cagle was a key cog for the Steamwheelers' defense in their week one win over Green Bay. Most notably, Cagle had a crucial sack on a third down to set up a missed Blizzard field goal to hold their lead to only seven. The rookie will have another opportunity to make an impact and turn the heads of teams across the league this Friday.

About the Pirates

The Pirates struggled in a 46-25 loss to the Jacksonville Sharks in their season opener, but found some momentum in the second half. Quarterback Kenji Bahar ran for a touchdown in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 32-13. The Pirates' defense made key plays, including interceptions by defensive backs Marcis Floyd and Donnie Lewis Jr., but the offense couldn't capitalize. Despite late rushing touchdowns from running back Pooka Williams, turnovers proved costly, including a Bahar fumble that led to a Jacksonville score. Defensive lineman Dominic Quewon's fumble recovery set up another touchdown, but the Pirates couldn't overcome their mistakes in the defeat.

Massachusetts - Players to Watch

Pooka Williams / RB - Williams was a bright spot for the Pirates despite the loss, scoring three total touchdowns. Before joining the Pirates, the running back was briefly with the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL. Williams does his damage when he can bounce outside and get into open space.

Marquis Waters / DB/LB - Another player with brief NFL experience, Waters recorded an interception in the Pirates' week one loss. He is a physical player who can stop the run effectively and is not afraid to take on blockers despite being the smaller player most of the time on blocks.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Pirates last met on 7/1/24 in Lowell, MA, when Quad City fought hard but lost 52-35 to the then 7-6 Massachusetts team, who clinched a playoff spot with the win. Kicker Kyle Kaplan opened the scoring with a field goal, and quarterback Judd Erickson connected with receiver Ka'Ron Ashley for an early touchdown. Receiver Jarrod Harrington kept Quad City in the game with a 56-yard kickoff return touchdown, and running back Edward Vander's 30-yard rushing score and two-point conversion cut the deficit to 35-28. Erickson later found receiver Warren Newman III for a diving touchdown, making it 42-35. However, Quad City's late rally fell short as the Pirates pulled away with a final touchdown and field goal.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.