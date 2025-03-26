Pirates Sign OL Ryan Johnson

March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed offensive lineman Ryan Johnson. Johnson was in camp with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL last week.

Johnson, who checks in at 6'4", 315 lbs. signed in May of 2024 with the New England Patriots. After a short stint in Foxboro, Johnson then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A native of Cincinnati, OH, Johnson began his collegiate career at Duquesne University, where he played in 15 games from 2019 through 2021. He then transferred to Youngstown State where he matriculated from 2021 through 2023. He played in 28 games for the Penguins and in 2022 blocked for Jaleel McLaughlin who averaged 144.4 yards per game and was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year. In 2013 Johnson started all 13 games. Between the two schools Johnson played in 43 games.

