Rattlers Partner with Arizona 61 to Broadcast 2025 Home Games

March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are excited to announce a new broadcast partnership with Arizona 61, bringing fans closer to the action for the 2025 season. Through this agreement, KASW-TV Arizona 61 will showcase six home games, while Antenna TV 15.2 will feature two games, ensuring Rattlers fans have multiple ways to tune in and support their team.

"This partnership with AZ61 represents our commitment to our fans, community, and partners across the Valley and Arizona. Our focus has been to make Rattlers games accessible to as many fans as possible, and this deal means that Rattlers games will now be available to millions more fans with this free, over-the-air broadcast product," said Kevin Guy.

The Rattlers' Home Opener on March 30 and their home matchup on April 12 will air on Antenna TV 15.2, giving fans a chance to witness the start of another electrifying season.

The following six games will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (KASW-TV): April 26 May 10 May 17 June 14 June 28 July 12

"Our partnership with the Arizona Rattlers allows us to bring the excitement of every home game directly to our viewers," said Kevin James, Arizona 61 Station Manager. "We are committed to serving our community, and making these electrifying home matches available free, over-the-air ensures that all fans can join in on the action this season."

With this partnership, Arizona Rattlers fans across the Valley will have unprecedented access to home games throughout the season, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action.

For more information on the Arizona Rattlers' 2025 season, tickets and broadcast schedule, visit www.azrattlers.com.

