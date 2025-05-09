Back in the Snake Pit, Rattlers Host Bay Area After First Loss

May 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - After suffering their first loss of the season in dramatic fashion, the Arizona Rattlers are back in action and hungry for redemption. This Saturday, May 10th, they return to the Desert Diamond Arena to take on the Bay Area Panthers in a pivotal conference showdown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 PM at Desert Diamond Arena, where these teams with identical records (4-1) will battle it out.

Bitter Sting In Tucson

The Rattlers are coming off a heartbreaking 42-35 loss to the Tucson Sugar Skulls, a game that saw Arizona surrender a 15-point lead in the final minutes. It was a rare stumble for a team that had otherwise looked dominant in the weeks before. Despite the loss, the offense continued to show its teeth. Dalton Sneed delivered a strong outing, throwing for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while wideout Isaiah Huston continued his breakout year with 108 receiving yards and two scores.

Despite the setback, the Rattlers remain one of the IFL's most potent offenses. Arizona leads the league in scoring, averaging 50.8 points per game. The Rattlers have tallied up 254 total points, with a powerful ground game fueling much of their success.

Panthers on the Prowl

The Bay Area Panthers arrive in Glendale looking to make a statement of their own. Though they face a tall task against Arizona's high-octane offense, the Panthers boast a physical defense and a chip on their shoulder. For Arizona, the key will be execution, limiting turnovers, controlling the tempo, and keeping pressure on a Bay Area team eager to capitalize on any slip-up.

Home Field Advantage

The Rattlers have been dominant at their home turf, feeding off the energy of their fans and controlling the pace of the play. Saturday's matchup provides a golden opportunity to reset, refocus, and reassert their dominance in the conference.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.