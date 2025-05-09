Game Preview: Quad City Steamwheelers at Green Bay Blizzard: May 10

May 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (3-3) will host the Quad City Steamwheelers (6-0) for Blackout Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Saturday, May 10th. Kickoff at the Resch Center is set for 3:05 PM CST.

Coming off a tough loss against the Tulsa Oilers, the Blizzard are looking to bounce back against one of their biggest rivals. This game marks the thirtieth time the two have met in history. Last time the two met, both teams put on a show, displaying their high-powered offenses; however, Quad City came out victorious, winning 39-37. This time around, the Blizzard are at home and hungry for a big win.

Quad City is undefeated this year, but if they want to continue their winning streak, there are some key factors they will need to focus on. One of those is third-year quarterback Max Meylor. Meylor's dual-threat ability allows him to rip apart defenses and create big plays. Meylor is coming into this game with 25 total touchdowns and is looking to add on some more this week. Meylor is not the only threat; running back Kimo Clarke has been making a difference this season as well. Coming into this game with 14 total touchdowns, Clarke threatens to make a big play any time he touches the ball. His explosiveness on the ground, paired with his big play-making ability in the receiving game, has caught the attention of the league. It is not just the offense that the Steamwheelers need to worry about. DB Kevin Ransom II has been hot the past couple of weeks. He leads his team with three interceptions and even recorded a touchdown last week. If Quad City wants to pass the ball effectively, they should stay alert for the ball hawk.

The Blizzard are looking for a big bounce-back win this week against the Steamwheelers, but if they want to come out victorious in this one, there are some key performers to look out for. One of those is quarterback Daquan Neal, who is coming into this game with 26 total touchdowns. Neal has been playing at a very high level with his passing and rushing ability. The last time he and the Blizzard met, he won IFL Offensive Player of the Week. This time, the Blizzard must slow him down. Another playmaker for the Blizzard to contain is WR Jordan Vesey. He has racked up seven receiving touchdowns this season, which makes him a key piece of this offense. Slowing down the two could be Green Bay's key to success. Defensively, LB Bubba Arslanian has been a force. Leading his team in tackles and interceptions, Arslanian is a player the Blizzard will have to keep an eye on.

The Blizzard host the Steamwheelers during Blackout Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the Resch Center. Fans are encouraged to wear black or pink and take advantage of the family day combo, jersey raffle, which helps support Ribbon of Hope, jersey auction, and discounted merch! The fun does not stop there! Stay after the game for our first-ever drone show. Be sure to bring your family and friends to help support the Blizzard and a great cause.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.