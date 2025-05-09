IFL Week 8 Preview - Undefeated Runs, Redemption & Must-See Matchups

The IFL season is hitting its stride as Week 8 brings major momentum shifts, statement games, and playoff-caliber clashes. With contenders looking to stay hot and underdogs aiming to disrupt the status quo, this weekend promises intensity from kickoff to final whistle.

Steamrollers Aim to Stay Perfect in Green Bay

Quad City Steamwheelers (6-0) at Green Bay Blizzard (3-3)

Friday, May 10 - 3:05 p.m. CT

Quad City remains the league's last unbeaten squad, and they head to Green Bay looking to keep that streak alive. Quarterback Daquan Neal continues his MVP campaign with five passing touchdowns and one on the ground last week. With Jordan Vesey and Keyvan Rudd torching secondaries, the offense looks unstoppable.

The QC defense is equally as dangerous, tied for first in sacks and leads the league in fumbles forced and recovered. David Cagle's overtime game-winner last week proved this team thrives under pressure.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is looking to shake off a tough loss to Tulsa. Despite the setback, quarterback Max Meylor threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. The offense is top-three in air yards and rushing TDs, but the defense must improve its 48-point average allowed to have a chance to stop the IFL's hottest team.

Air Raid in Tulsa: Barnstormers Aim to Shock the Oilers

Iowa Barnstormers (1-4) at Tulsa Oilers (3-2)

Saturday, May 10 - 7:05 p.m. CT

Don't let Iowa's record fool you-this team can move the ball. The Barnstormers boast a top-five offense, averaging nearly 200 yards per game, led by wide receiver Quian Williams, who leads the league in yards, touchdowns and receptions.

He's flanked by fellow playmakers Khaleb Hood, Jalen Bracey and Keshaun Taylor, making Iowa the only team with four receivers over 100 yards this season. Rookie quarterback James Cahoon has impressed, averaging 175 yards in his first two starts.

Tulsa's defense, which allows just 156 yards per game, will be tested. Can it slow down the IFL's most explosive passing attack?

Heavyweights Collide: Arizona vs. Bay Area

Arizona Rattlers (4-1) at Bay Area Panthers (4-1)

Saturday, May 10 - 8:05 p.m. CT

It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the West in what could be a playoff preview. Arizona is coming off a shocking, last-second loss to Tucson-their first of the year. Now they face a Panthers squad riding a three-game winning streak and looking like a true title contender.

Bay Area is dominating on defense, ranked No. 1 in both scoring and total defense. The Panthers just blew out San Diego, 57-34. This matchup has all the ingredients: star power, elite units and major playoff implications.

Knight Hawks Look to Double Down on Gunslingers

Vegas Knight Hawks (3-2) vs. San Antonio Gunslingers (1-4)

Saturday, May 10 - 8:05 p.m. CT (Lee Family Forum)

Vegas finally got its first home win and now looks to move above .500. Coming off a 43-37 win over Northern Arizona, the Knight Hawks are building momentum.

San Antonio, meanwhile, is desperate for a win. They fell to Vegas just two weeks ago, 35-28. If the Gunslingers want to revive their season, they'll need to flip the script in the rematch-and fast.

New Era, High Stakes: Pirates Sail into Tucson

Massachusetts Pirates (2-3) at Tucson Sugar Skulls (2-3)

Saturday, May 10 - 9:05 p.m. ET

There's a new era in Lowell as Tom Menas takes over as head coach for the Pirates. His debut comes against a Tucson team that just stunned the Rattlers with a 22-0 fourth-quarter comeback.

Pirates QB Kenji Bahar threw five touchdowns in a loss to Green Bay last week, connecting often with Thomas Owens and Isaiah Coulter. Running back Pooka Williams Jr. made plays on the ground and through the air.

Tucson's momentum is real, with quarterback Jorge Reyna and wideout Larry Harrington leading a fast, fearless offense. Expect fireworks at the TCC.

Winless Wranglers Chase Breakthrough in San Diego

Northern Arizona Wranglers (0-5) at San Diego Strike Force (2-3)

Sunday, May 11 - 8:05 p.m. CT

Could this be NAZ's first win of the season? Despite a heartbreaking loss last week, the Wranglers finally broke out on offense with a season-high 37 points and a more balanced attack.

San Diego has been a tale of two units: the defense ranks second in scoring, but the offense sits near the bottom of the league. If they can't generate enough firepower, the Wranglers may finally break into the win column.

WRAP UP:

Catch all the action, highlights, and replays at IFLNetwork.com. Week 8 is loaded-don't miss a snap..







