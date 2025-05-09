Know Before You Go - May 10

May 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Here is everything you may need to know before the May 10 game between the visiting Quad City Steamwheelers and Green Bay Blizzard.

When: May 10! Kickoff will be at 3:05, and doors open about an hour before that.

Where: The Resch Center

Theme: Blackout Breast Cancer Awareness Day presented by 95.9 Kiss FM, Plastic Surgery and Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic, Cherry Optical Lab, and Asphalt Seal and Repai! Wear black or pink to show your support to those effected by breast cancer. The Green Bay Blizzard will be wearing special black jerseys.

Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a pair of Blackout sunglasses thanks to Cherry Optical Lab.

Jersey Raffle: Make sure you stop by our jersey raffle! Purchase some tickets for a chance to win a Blackout Breast Cancer Blizzard jersey. A portion of the proceeds will support Ribbon of Hope. The first raffle number selected will get to choose which jersey they would like first! Each raffle winner will get to choose from the remaining pool of jerseys.

*Note: if the jersey is game worn, they will be washed and available for pickup in the weeks following the game*

Jersey Auction: We will be auctioning a set of signed jerseys as well. Scan one of the QR codes around the Resch or on the video board. You can also find the auction by visiting greenbayblizzard.com during the game.

*Note: Game worn jerseys will be washing, signed, and then available for pickup in the weeks following the game*

Gametime: Be sure to find your seat and attempt to buckle in as the Green Bay Blizzard take on the undefeated Quad City Steamwheelers. Cheer on the home team and help them secure the win.

Drone Show: Stick around after the final buzzer and witness the first ever indoor drone show in the Resch Center.

5th Quarter: We have a modified fifth quarter! After the drone show, go to sections 214, 215, and 216 and meet the players!

Other Important Information:

Item of the Game:

Choose the 2025 Blackout game ball and a blackout hat OR blackout shirt for $60!

Blackout game footballs will also be discounted at $40 for this game only!

Halftime features the Saulk Prairie Cheer Team and FRC Youth Football

$5 for a hot dog and a soda during the game

"Pink Power" drink special featuring Cotton Candy Pomegranite Bubbl'r topped with pink cotton candy







